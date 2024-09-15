In this episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, Rod speaks with Atul Singh, the founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Fair Observer. They dives deep into the intricate web of democracy’s challenges, the evolving landscape of journalism and the power of personal growth in shaping communities and societies.

Atul highlights the troubling decline in education across advanced economies like the US and UK, which he believes is undermining public faith in democratic institutions. He scrutinizes the expansion of presidential powers in the US and the governance challenges in France, presenting a case for the rise of elected “monarchies” and unmanageable systems. Atul sees former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump as a symptom of a broader set of underlying issues within democracies.

Atul stresses the importance of community building, local democracy discussions and envisioning the kind of society we wish to inhabit as essential steps toward addressing systemic problems. He created Fair Observer as one way of furthering these goals. Today’s journalists face an enormous workload that limits their ability to engage in thoughtful reporting. With the rise of self-publishing platforms, diverse perspectives are abundant, yet securing publication in mainstream outlets remains a challenge for new voices.

Atul also shares insightful glimpses into his upbringing in a multilingual, debating family that emphasized factual accuracy and logical consistency, despite its intense and rigorous atmosphere. He reflects on the pressures of academic success and his journey from disdain for rote learning to becoming a champion debater and an influential voice in global discourse.

Atul’s parting advice to young listeners is powerful: hope starts with oneself. He encourages critical thinking, learning from our elders, taking local action, and nurturing an optimistic yet skeptical outlook to improve our democratic systems.

Join us for this thought-provoking episode, where old truths meet new challenges, and personal stories illuminate the path toward a better community and society.

