Kartik Kilachand’s years of entrepreneurship and business acumen are now being put to good use. This alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay made his name in the US in the food and beverage industry and also worked in technology. Kilachand has returned to serve the country he grew up in and is now based in India.

In this episode of FO° Podcasts, he gives an intimate perspective on India’s economic choices after independence in 1947, India’s IIT experience, and his own entrepreneurial journey. He points out how India has come a long way from the days of Nehruvian socialism but still has a long way to go.

About one million people enter the workforce every year. Many people with higher education, including PhDs, take up low-skilled jobs and struggle to have decent careers. Kilachand believes that India can do much more to drive growth and jobs. Its teeming millions could contribute to national growth with the right policies and investments.

The views expressed in this article/podcast are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.