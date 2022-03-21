Arab Digest editor William Law is in conversation with Aviv Tatarsky. He works with Ir Amim, a Jerusalem-based NGO fighting to prevent the destruction of Palestinian homes in the farming village of al-Walaja, where terraced agriculture has been practiced for hundreds of years and a way of life is being besieged by the full force of the Israeli state.

