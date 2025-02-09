President Donald Trump’s return to power has alarmed many countries around the world. It is important to remember that Trump the individual represents two deep and persistent trends in American politics: isolationism and nativism.

Remember that after World War I, the US jettisoned the League of Nations, which was President Woodrow Wilson’s idea. Even after World War II, influential figures championed Fortress America. Senator Joseph McCarthy was one of them. Trump’s America First policies draw upon this tradition.

Over the last decade, the Republican Party has increasingly moved toward isolationism, breaking from its post-World War II tradition. Under Trump, the party has abandoned its interventionist stance, embracing skepticism toward international alliances and multilateral agreements.

Trump’s approach in implementing this isolationist foreign policy complicates matters further. He often appears reactive and impulsive, driven by personal grievances rather than strategic interests. Trump often allows personal relationships with leaders to overshadow the presence or absence of shared strategic goals. This unpredictability undermines trust and weakens alliances.

Isolationist policies also limit the US’s ability to address global challenges like climate change, terrorism and economic instability. An abdication from global leadership invites other nations like China to step up to the plate, threatening US security and interests.

To craft a more effective foreign policy in the future, the US must find a balance between its desire for national autonomy and the realities of an interconnected world. This necessitates a shift from adversarial and binary thinking to the difficult but ultimately more beneficial approach of multilateralism.

