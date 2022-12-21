Politics

Meet the Spy: Across the Iron Curtain

Atul Singh & Glenn Carle December 21, 2022

Glenn Carle grew up in Boston and then studied at Harvard. As Carle immersed himself in history, philosophy and the humanities, he felt the pull to see the world. In those days, hardly anyone took a year off at university. Carle bucked the trend and off he went to France. As a young man, he immersed himself in French culture, mastering the language. Carle’s life in Paris was edgy, spartan and frugal. At the same time, it was rich, exciting and colorful. To this day, France is a second home to Carle. Once Carle finished his studies at Harvard, he thought of a career. As a White...

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Chiara Castro November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021
Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA