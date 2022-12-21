Meet the Spy: Across the Iron Curtain

Glenn Carle grew up in Boston and then studied at Harvard. As Carle immersed himself in history, philosophy and the humanities, he felt the pull to see the world. In those days, hardly anyone took a year off at university. Carle bucked the trend and off he went to France. As a young man, he immersed himself in French culture, mastering the language. Carle’s life in Paris was edgy, spartan and frugal. At the same time, it was rich, exciting and colorful. To this day, France is a second home to Carle. Once Carle finished his studies at Harvard, he thought of a career. As a White...