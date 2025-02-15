In this episode of The Dr. Rod Berger Show, Rod sits down with Atul Singh to explore the geopolitical landscape following the latest US election. The discussion dives into how different nations interpret and react to the American electoral process, examining the broader implications for democracy, diplomacy and global stability.

Atul highlights the growing polarization within the US and its ripple effects on international relations. He dissects how global leaders and institutions respond to shifting American policies, especially in regions like Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Drawing from historical context, Atul provides a nuanced perspective on how US elections influence trade, military alliances and democratic movements worldwide.

Another key theme is the evolving role of journalism in covering these political changes. Atul critiques mainstream media narratives, emphasizing the need for independent journalism to provide diverse viewpoints and deeper analysis. He also reflects on the role of education and civic engagement in fostering informed democracies.

Atul shares personal anecdotes about witnessing political shifts firsthand, from his experiences in different countries to conversations with global thought leaders. His commentary underscores the importance of critical thinking, historical awareness and proactive citizenship in navigating today’s complex world.

As the conversation concludes, Atul offers a powerful message: understanding global politics starts with personal awareness and a willingness to engage with different perspectives. He encourages listeners to stay informed, challenge assumptions and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

