Arab Digest editor William Law kicks off the Digest’s first podcast of 2022 with the Egyptian analyst and writer Maged Mandour who argues that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has tethered Egypt’s foreign policy to the domestic imperative of strengthening his harsh authoritarian grip.

Through massive borrowing and weapons purchases, Sisi has lured Europe and America into turning a blind eye to human rights abuses and to an economic model that is destined to fail with profound consequences for Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa, and the wider world.

*[The “Arab Digest Podcast” is produced by Arab Digest. Click here for a full list of episodes. This episode originally aired on January 7, 2022. Fair Observer is a media partner of Arab Digest.]

