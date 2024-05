Short Story: “What If I’m Not”

“Oh god,” said the writer, “surely you don’t think so? Do you think it was me writing episode twelve of the podcast, do you think that was what inspired them to base their simulation on me? On someone who worked the whole thing out?”

“Partly anyway. Maybe you’re partly right. Look, if there is an explanation for existence, we ain’t ever gonna know it. So crack on. Enjoy your pints and your zambucas. It’s only those what are certain what need worry about doubts.”