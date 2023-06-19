This edition of FO° Podcasts examines Pakistan’s turbulent past and current economic crisis. Nasir Khilji has five decades of experience as an economist. He worked in many departments for the US government before retiring as a senior economist from the Treasury.

Although Khilji is American, he grew up in Pakistan. He has been a regular visitor to the country and has observed the Pakistani economy closely.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Fair Observer’s editor-in-chief Atul Singh, Khilji addresses Pakistan’s struggles with its political leadership, military involvement in politics, persistent instability, and rampant corruption. The two also discuss inflation, brain drain, and more.

[Matthew Knudson produced this podcast and wrote the podcast description above.]

