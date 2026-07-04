What if Women and Their Families Really Mattered?

While “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) represents a catchy and effective campaign slogan, the unanswered question has always been — when is “Again”? For many MAGA supporters, “Again” was a time when society was hierarchical, whites sat atop that hierarchy, and women knew their place, which, as even social activists would say, was in the kitchen and in the bedroom.

The myth of the “traditional family” and the attack on support programs

There is nothing new about the “return to traditional roles” narrative being promoted by MAGA acolytes. This administration is linking an outdated ideology of “women’s place is in the home” with allegedly pro-family rhetoric. Rather than protecting and elevating the well-being of women and their families, Trump Republicans are gutting or eliminating domestic federal and state programs that support families and the people (mostly women) who care for families. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the Child Care and Development Fund, to name a few.

Old myths about women and families, once thoroughly debunked, have roared back into circulation. The myth of the superiority of MAGA’s version of family — as a White, two-generation, nuclear structure, headed by a well-employed man with his stay-at-home wife, in their first and only marriage, with their own biological children in their own suburban home — was, in fact, only a reality for about 50% of the US population in the post-war era of the 1950s.

Excluded from this glossy vision of marital and parental bliss were families of color, families without wealth, families with working mothers, families headed by single parents, families with adopted children, stepfamilies, single adults, LGBTQ+ parent families, immigrant families, and on and on.

These real families do not match the sanitized version of families falsely heralded as traditional. However, real people in real families are dealing with income inequality, domestic violence, legal uncertainty, identity issues, compromised health care and an uncertain future. A common struggle for real families is accommodating both breadwinning and caregiving. Women are at the heart of this struggle. Women have been both the emotional laborers in families, and — for the majority of families who are not wealthy and white, but who vary by race, class, national origin and sexuality — they have also been responsible for their family’s financial well-being.

Family life is far more complex than the platitudes offered by religious and cultural traditionalists. The caring labor that goes into creating, maintaining, extending, supporting and mourning family members is as fraught with tension as it is engulfed by love. Yet, our society denigrates the work of caring labor and has baked into our laws, public policies and political dialogue that caregiving is “women’s unpaid work.” At best, women are put on a pedestal but are valued only for their nurturing natures. At worst, women’s caring labor is rendered invisible, unacknowledged and unpaid.

The rise of misogynistic ideology among conservatives

Underlying the Republican assault on programs valuing families is a growing ideology of misogyny among conservatives, particularly among young Republican males. As Helen Lewis notes in The Atlantic article, “The Men Who Want Women to be Quiet,” what was anonymously shared in chat rooms and frat houses about the evils of feminism is now openly shared via books, podcasts and interviews by many prominent men, e.g., Senator Josh Hawley, political commentator Tucker Carlson and deceased political activist Charlie Kirk.

Biblical references to the subservient supporting role of the wife, the appeals by MAGA brethren to “man up” — a message that resonates with young males — the “super bro” rhetoric of the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and Vice President JD Vance’s erroneous attribution that working women caused a decline in fertility, support a narrative that women’s heightened role in society has contributed to a cultural decline that can only be remedied by a return to traditional hierarchical family structures.

Part of the false narrative about traditional families and women’s nurturing roles is the dismissive conviction that women are naturally strong, thus excusing the lack of institutional and structural supports offered to them and their families. Certainly, generations of women who have made “a way out of no way” have demonstrated resilience and strength in the face of adversity, but over time, the accumulation of structural oppression and enforced marginalization takes a toll.

As the Trump administration scuttles essential aid programs that support countless families in our country and around the world, there is the underlying assumption that families (women) will naturally take care of their own. But no matter how resilient women are, an individualistic solution is not the answer. Socially responsible, inclusive and justice-oriented programs are a human need that governments must support at all scales — local, state and national. In reality, we are all responsible for one another— women and men. Democracy must be gender neutral and empathic to those families carrying a larger burden.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.