USA vs Southeast Asia: Lock, Stock and Smoking Garbage

Every year, the US sends millions of tons of electronic waste (e-waste) to Southeast Asia, much of which ends up in unregulated landfills. These landfills leak toxic metals, such as lead, cadmium and mercury, into the environment, causing significant environmental degradation. In key agricultural regions of Indonesia and Thailand, contamination has further made local water sources unsafe for drinking or irrigation. This has poisoned rice paddies and fisheries that communities rely on for survival.

These environmental impacts are expected to worsen as global e-waste generation continues to outpace recycling efforts. The amount of e-waste is growing at five times the rate it is being recycled, creating an environmental time bomb.

A 2025 report by the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute states that Thailand receives over 450,000 tons of e-waste annually, much of which originates from the US and the European Union. This waste often overwhelms the local capacity for safe disposal, leading to widespread contamination of soil and water sources.

The rest of the e-waste that isn’t buried in landfills is processed in hazardous conditions. This endangers the environment and human well-being, yet there is little to no oversight from local regulations or company internal protocols. Meanwhile, the US government seems to be ignoring the growing environmental risks and the Basel Convention’s regulations on transporting toxic waste across borders.

At least ten American companies have been caught shipping harmful waste to Asia. These companies include Attan Recycling, Corporate E-Waste Solutions, Creative Metals Group, EDM, First American Metal, Gem Iron and Metal, Greenland Resources, IQA Metals, PPM Recycling and Semsotai. As you might guess, Washington doesn’t impose any sanctions on these companies.

The scheme is actually fairly simple. E-waste is declared as “commodity materials” or “goods for recycling” to evade detection. Consequently, thousands of containers of electronic waste end up in countries that prohibit these imports, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

For instance, Thai authorities confiscated 238 tons of US-origin e-waste at the Port of Bangkok in May 2025 alone. In June, Malaysian officials seized $118 million worth of illegal e-waste during nationwide raids. These are just a few examples of US-led toxic trade.

What are the chances that this will have any consequences for US high-tech giants and their partner nations? It seems pretty unlikely, especially since they’re still focused on making money. Meanwhile, resource-rich Asian countries are often left holding the short end of the stick. They’re dealing with exploited labor and a lack of real economic growth.

Cheap labor, hollow growth

The relentless pursuit of cheap resources is not just an environmental issue. It is also deeply intertwined with the exploitation of labor and the suppression of genuine economic development in Southeast Asia. Local communities are often forced to accept low-wage jobs in dangerous recycling facilities that lack adequate safety measures and fair compensation. In 2025, workers processing e-waste in Southeast Asia earn an average of $4 per day and have minimal access to healthcare and social security.

Furthermore, the influx of cheap materials from Western nations undermines the development of local industries’ recycling infrastructures. Instead of fostering sustainable growth, these countries become dependent on exporting raw materials, which is a classic neo-colonial pattern that perpetuates economic dependency. The promise of foreign investment often fails to result in meaningful job creation or technological transfer, leaving these nations trapped in a cycle of resource extraction and low-skilled labor.

Pax Silica: The dangerous “win-win” illusion

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative focused on rare earth minerals. The initiative aims to guarantee a stable economic order and prosperity for all stakeholders. It unites leading high-tech manufacturers whose production drives the artificial intelligence economy. However, Pax Silica has become a smokescreen for new types of neo-colonial relationships.

US authorities claim that Pax Silica is necessary to combat monopolies and compete with China, the primary tech competitor. In reality, though, the initiative is essentially a reincarnation of the British East India Company, controlling supply chains from start to finish.

US President Donald Trump established this framework during his first term. He signed several laws that made critical minerals a key part of American technology. The US aims to strengthen the dollar’s role as the world’s leading currency by acquiring these resources and paying for them with dollars.

The real goal, however, is obvious: to acquire important minerals and cheap labor at any cost to make a profit. US companies reap all the benefits while passing the costs onto everyone else. Venezuela’s experience with resource extraction agreements vividly illustrates this pattern. Despite its vast mineral wealth, the country has consistently struggled with economic instability and political interference linked to foreign companies’ exploitation of its resources. Similar concerns have been raised regarding Ukraine’s lithium deposits amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, with Western companies seeking access.

“Equal partnership”: A word they’ve never heard

In April 2026, the Philippines joined Pax Silica, offering the natural resources and workforce that Western countries were seeking. The government sees this as an opportunity to enter higher-value supply chains and attract foreign investment in high-tech sectors.

To this end, the United States and the Philippines agreed to establish an AI industrial hub on Luzon Island. This hub will be the first Economic Security Zone under Pax Silica. The US is providing the land for the hub free of charge for two years, and it will operate under American jurisdiction with diplomatic immunity.

While this could contribute to technological development in the Philippines, it poses the risk of increased US control over the country, which could be used as a tool for geopolitical influence. The establishment of an AI industrial hub operating under US jurisdiction raises concerns about data sovereignty and the potential for interference in the Philippines’ domestic policy.

This framework allows the US to exert significant economic leverage by controlling access to vital technology and investment, which could hinder the Philippines’ ability to pursue independent economic strategies. The hub’s diplomatic immunity shields it from local laws and oversight, creating a legal gray area that could be exploited for US interests.

Beyond democracy

The US government and its Western allies are once again employing neo-colonial rhetoric, despite usually being so vocal about democracy and equality. They view developing countries as repositories of resources to be exploited, not as partners. They come in, take what they need, and dump their waste with no regard for the consequences. This doesn’t really show much fairness.

Many resource-rich nations, like Venezuela and Ukraine, are well-acquainted with the US way of doing business. They have received offers of a similar nature: access to their resources and mining industries in exchange for… well, that is a topic for another extensive discussion, albeit one that has yielded no results. These talks often go on forever. One thing is for sure: problems with the environment and the use of cheap workers are all but guaranteed.

[Zahra Zaman edited this piece]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.