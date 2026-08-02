Save Halmahera From Becoming a Permanent Extraction Frontier

A child born in Halmahera today will grow up in one of the most important places in the global economy. Most people outside Indonesia have never heard of the island. Located in North Maluku, between Sulawesi and New Guinea, Halmahera has become a critical source of nickel for the global battery industry. The island’s vast mineral deposits have attracted billions of dollars in investment and helped position Indonesia at the center of the worldwide transition toward electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

For many residents, the transformation has brought opportunities that did not exist a generation ago. New jobs have emerged, local businesses have expanded and long-overlooked regions have attracted unprecedented levels of attention from investors and policymakers. These developments should not be dismissed. Communities have every reason to pursue economic progress and few would argue that Halmahera should remain isolated from the opportunities of a changing global economy.

Looking beyond the extraction boom

Yet amid the optimism surrounding the nickel boom, a more difficult question deserves attention. What does Halmahera owe the generations that will inherit the island after today’s extraction boom has passed?

The question may seem premature. Demand for nickel remains strong and governments around the world continue to promote electric vehicles as a cornerstone of climate policy. However, history suggests that the most important decisions about resource-rich regions are often made during periods of abundance rather than scarcity. When commodity prices are high and investment is flowing, it becomes easy to assume that prosperity will continue indefinitely.

Lessons from other resource-rich regions

History tells a different story. Around the world, regions rich in oil, coal, timber and minerals have experienced periods of extraordinary growth. Some have managed their resource wealth to build lasting prosperity. Norway, for example, invested petroleum revenues through its sovereign wealth fund while strengthening public institutions and public services. Others have struggled to convert extraction into broad-based development. Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta has generated enormous resource wealth, yet many local communities continue to face environmental degradation, poverty and limited economic diversification.

Extraction, by its nature, is temporary. Every ton of nickel removed from the ground represents a finite resource that will not be available to future generations. This reality does not mean mining should stop. The global economy requires critical minerals, and Halmahera’s residents deserve the benefits that responsible development can provide.

The challenge is ensuring that today’s extraction creates opportunities that will survive beyond the lifespan of the resource boom itself. Recognizing this challenge requires rethinking how development is defined.

When extraction becomes the development model

Too often, resource frontiers become locked into a particular way of thinking. Economic success becomes measured primarily by production volumes, export earnings and investment commitments. Public discussions focus on what can be extracted rather than on what can be built. Over time, development becomes closely tied to the next mining project, the next concession or the next industrial expansion.

When this happens, extraction ceases to be one phase of development and becomes the organizing principle of development itself.

Halmahera is more than its nickel

Signs of this risk are already visible in Halmahera. International discussions increasingly portray the island in terms of nickel, batteries and industrial parks. Yet Halmahera is far more than a strategic asset in a global supply chain.

The island possesses economic assets that extend beyond mining. Fisheries, agriculture and forest-based livelihoods remain important sources of income for many communities across Halmahera and the wider North Maluku region.

In 2023, North Maluku’s economy reached approximately $4.75 billion in gross regional domestic product, although much of its recent growth has been driven by mining and mineral processing. This dependence highlights both the scale of the nickel boom and the need to strengthen other sectors that can support communities over the long term.

Fisheries remain one of the region’s important economic foundations, with official statistics tracking significant marine capture production across North Maluku’s coastal regencies. Agriculture also continues to support rural livelihoods, with the province recording approximately 26,663 tons of rice production in 2023 from 7,709 hectares of harvested area.

The island is also home to Indigenous peoples whose relationship with the land long predates the arrival of industrial mining. Among them are the O’Hongana Manyawa, often referred to as the “people of the forest,” whose territories and livelihoods have become increasingly affected by the expansion of nickel extraction. Protecting this broader identity depends on whether today’s resource wealth is used to build opportunities beyond extraction.

Investing in a post-boom future

The challenge, therefore, is not whether Halmahera should develop. The challenge is whether the benefits generated by today’s nickel boom will be invested in creating a broader economic future.

A successful development strategy would use resource revenues to strengthen education, healthcare, public institutions and local entrepreneurship. It would create opportunities that remain viable even if commodity prices decline or technological changes alter demand for nickel.

Experiences from other resource-rich societies show that this transformation is possible. Botswana, for instance, used diamond revenues not only to support economic growth but also to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public institutions. Through careful management of mineral income, including the creation of financial reserves such as the Pula Fund, Botswana demonstrated how resource wealth can be converted into assets that serve future generations.

This is where the government plays an indispensable role. Companies can create jobs, build facilities and generate economic activity. However, only public institutions can ensure that the wealth generated from finite resources is transformed into long-term public benefits.

Without strong planning and effective governance, even the largest investment boom can leave communities vulnerable once market conditions change. Mongolia’s experience illustrates this challenge; despite significant mineral wealth and years of mining-led growth, the country has continued to struggle with economic concentration and exposure to global commodity cycles. The lesson for Halmahera is that investment in mines must be accompanied by investment in people, institutions and sectors that can sustain prosperity beyond the life of the resource boom.

Defining success beyond nickel

The ultimate measure of success in Halmahera should not be the number of tons extracted from the ground. It should be whether future generations inherit more choices than their parents had. That means stronger institutions, better public services, healthier ecosystems and a more diversified economy capable of thriving beyond the life of any single commodity.

The global energy transition will require minerals such as nickel. Yet a just transition should not leave resource-producing regions trapped in a permanent cycle of extraction. If the world hopes to build a sustainable future, it must ensure that places like Halmahera are valued not only for what can be extracted from beneath their soil, but also for what their people can build above it.

The most important question facing Halmahera is therefore not how much nickel remains underground. It is whether today’s boom will expand the opportunities available to future generations. If that opportunity is missed, the island risks becoming something more enduring than a mining region: a permanent extraction frontier.

[Zahra Zaman edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.