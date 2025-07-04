FO° Talks: Meet Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Prince of Udaipur

Fair Observer Chair Claire Whitaker speaks with Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Prince of Udaipur — owner of the iconic Lake Palace, philanthropist, education advocate and Indian cultural ambassador. They explore how royal families like his remain relevant in a modern democratic India. Prince Lakshyaraj reflects on the nature of royalty as something one is born into, like one’s name, parents or cultural identity — not chosen, but deeply cherished. For him, relevance comes from continuity of service, a tradition his family has upheld for 1,500 years. Today, that legacy continues through active philanthropy that addresses enduring human needs.

The enduring bond between people and royalty

Love and respect for royalty remain strong in India, much like in the United Kingdom. Far from contradicting egalitarian values, Singh Mewar believes this bond strengthens them when the institution of royalty is used to serve the people. He shows this commitment through nine Guinness World Records, including the largest clothing donation and the largest distribution of educational supplies. His foundation, the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, undertakes a wide range of projects: promoting girl child education, supporting war widows, preserving art and heritage and maintaining livelihoods in fading industries. At the heart of his work is a desire to keep “inspirational and aspirational value” alive in society.

A deep commitment to education

Education is a central pillar of Singh Mewar’s mission, though he wasn’t academically inclined in his early years. Today, he runs two schools under his foundation — launched by his grandfather and expanded by his father — and is now pursuing a PhD after completing his Master’s degree. He views education not merely as formal instruction but as a broader path to peace, well-being and global progress. His doctoral research focuses on how young children manage stress — a universal challenge that transcends national boundaries. He finds it troubling that children today spend more time on devices than in active, creative play.

Philanthropy rooted in responsibility, not privilege

As a modern royal, Singh Mewar embraces the responsibility to use his influence for good. He engages across platforms — government, schools, communities — to shape policy and encourage meaningful change. Real impact, he insists, comes from genuine involvement, not ticking boxes. For him, giving back is not a duty imposed by title but a moral responsibility rooted in gratitude toward one’s country, heritage and upbringing.

The Lake Palace: luxury, livelihoods and legacy

Claire and Singh Mewar also discuss the Lake Palace, a globally renowned symbol of beauty and luxury. Singh Mewar addresses the perceived tension between running such a lavish property and engaging in social service. He believes there is no contradiction: tourism, especially through landmarks like the Lake Palace, creates economic ripple effects that benefit entire communities. The hotel generates extensive employment and plays a pivotal role in placing Udaipur on the global map.

The Lake Palace has become synonymous with Udaipur. Today, nearly every household in Udaipur’s old city is connected to tourism in some way.

Looking to the future: India’s youth and the age of AI

Singh Mewar is strongly optimistic about India’s future. He celebrates the country’s youthful energy. With more than half its population under 35, India stands at the cusp of generational change. Singh Mewar sees this generation as bursting with ideas, creativity and conviction. India has tremendous potential in the age of AI, and he urges young people not just to “go through life,” but to “grow through life.”

Heritage and modernity are not opposites but allies, and the past can be a powerful foundation for building a brighter, more inclusive future.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

