Transparency as the Foundation for Bangladesh’s 2026 General Elections

In the political landscape of Bangladesh, the next general elections are set to be a consequential moment, particularly under the leadership of the provisional government of Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus. With early elections already set for February 2026, the focal point will be transparency, which resonates deeply against the background of recent riots and unrest.

After the expulsion of the administration of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, Bangladesh is at a crossroads, and the role of the provisional government has never been more critical. The actions Yunus takes in the coming months will shape the nation’s democratic order, and public trust depends on his government’s commitment to transparent electoral processes.

The importance of transparency in the next elections cannot be overstated. Historically, elections in Bangladesh have been marred by accusations of corruption, voter intimidation and manipulation. This cycle has created a distance between the government and its voters, leading voters to question their ability to effect change through democratic means. To encourage a more participatory and inclusive process, the provisional government must prioritize transparency at all levels, from communication strategies to voting mechanisms and ballot counting.

Who Is Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor

Dr. Yunus is a figure of hope for many in Bangladesh. His contributions to social entrepreneurship and poverty alleviation have gained him international applause and painted him as a unifying leader for the different segments of society. As he undertakes this demanding journey, he must emphasize integrity in electoral management. Transparency will discourage malpractice and empower citizens by allowing them to feel invested in the electoral process.

The government must build an open dialogue with the people. It should organize consultations on multiple platforms to hear citizens from across the socioeconomic spectrum. Through this process, Yunus can learn the public’s needs and aspirations and make sure the elections reflect democratic ideals. Such measures can also help reduce political disorder and violent protests that have arisen in recent years due to disenfranchisement and distrust.

Reforms aimed at improving the electoral system are also essential. The provisional government must support practices that guarantee fairness and impartiality. This could lead to the establishment of a comprehensive electoral supervision body, with diverse representation, to monitor the entire process. By promoting transparency in electoral funding, campaign practices and voter registration, Yunus can foster a political culture that discourages negligence and encourages civic engagement.

Involving young voters is particularly crucial. In a country where 28% of the population is between the ages of 15 and 29, their participation represents a significant share of the electorate and can drive democratic reform. The provisional government could implement educational campaigns to explain the voting process, voter rights and the role of transparency in shaping their future. By using mass communication, the government can engage young people and inspire them to champion transparency and accountability.

Why Transparency Is Key

Public trust in the electoral process depends heavily on the ability of the provisional government to address previous complaints. Recognizing past injustices and pursuing electoral reforms will be fundamental for rebuilding trust in institutions. Faced with widespread political disorder, the ethics of this election must reflect a departure from past oppressive practices. Instead, the government should embrace a style that values the contributions of its citizens.

The upcoming elections also present Yunus with an opportunity to leave a legacy aligned with democratic ideals. Prioritizing transparency can strengthen a sense of ownership among Bangladeshis and reinforce the idea that their voices count. The active participation of civil society organizations and independent monitors will support these efforts by providing a neutral eye on the process.

The path to transparent elections in Bangladesh is fraught with challenges. Historical prejudices, entrenched political interests, and social doubt all threaten the foundations of democracy. Yet under the guidance of Yunus, the provisional government has a unique chance to instill trust by upholding transparency, equity and inclusiveness.

The stakes are high, not only for the nation’s future but also for its democratic standing on the global stage. As Bangladesh approaches its general elections, all eyes will be on how far the provisional government is willing to commit to transparency and meaningful public engagement in what could be a decisive moment for the country.

[Farhang Faraydoon Namdar edited this piece.]

