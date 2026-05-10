In Defense of Lobbying

“I’m tired of lobbyists controlling politics!”

Back in October 2024, my Godmother and I discussed the upcoming election at a Gamecock football game tailgate. No, we did not discuss LaNorris Sellers running for Governor (he needs another strong season for my endorsement). Our conversation centered on how much former US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris spent on advertising, as negative attack ads invaded all the television networks. She said, with a hint of desperation, that she was tired of money controlling politics and started ranting about how lobbyists have ruined Washington, DC.

Throughout my life, it was a bipartisan opinion that money controls politics, and lobbyists were the peddlers of oligarchy by the rich. In high school, I watched then-Senator Marco Rubio refuse to turn down money from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Pundits obliterated Rubio: “How could he possibly take money from an organization that has blood on its hands?!”

The misunderstood role of lobbyists

While lobbying is often demonized, my time on Capitol Hill taught me that it can be a force for good, helping everyday people navigate a complicated system to enact meaningful change. I had negative opinions about lobbyists until I worked on Capitol Hill, where I served our Congressman, Ralph Norman, Congressman Trent Kelly of Mississippi, and Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

In each office, I saw many constituent visitors, each presenting an urgent issue to a Legislative Assistant or to the politician directly. Often, constituents sat in with professionals, someone who knew how to schedule meetings, draft legislation, and navigate Congress. They helped people who did not know how to work the system. Watching these interactions changed my attitude about lobbying.

Why politicians need guidance

Working in DC taught me that politicians do not have expertise in every issue. The veil is hard to see on TV when we watch politicians discuss problems, but they train to sound well-spoken, regardless of their actual knowledge. The truth is, it’s impossible to know the details of every issue.

When you think of federal issues, you might have general ideas such as strengthening border security, developing a new fighter jet or expanding healthcare benefits. But how much do you know about federal funding for meningitis research? You may be aware of it if you have a friend or family member with the disease, but chances are that your local politician is not familiar with it unless they have studied the issue.

The harsh reality is that sometimes politicians need guidance on a good idea because they cannot be omniscient. When a concerned group of constituents requests a meeting with a congressman’s office, sometimes merely spreading awareness is enough to pass a bill.

For most people, Capitol Hill is too complicated to handle without help. When it’s time to inform a politician about an issue, you need to know how to navigate the system. Who do you call in the office? How many constituents would it take to speak directly with the politician, rather than a staffer? Which legislative staffer covers what issue? Is a bill already in place, or does one need to be drafted? Figuring these things out is a job in itself, and sometimes, you need people who have worked in government to help you.

Many lobbyists used to work on Capitol Hill and know precisely what it takes to get a proposal signed into law. For many, this phenomenon is the infamous “revolving door” where corruption often manifests, but it’s a necessary evil that allows concerned, ordinary people to help enact change.

A necessary tool in an imperfect system

So why do people hate lobbyists so much? I hypothesize that many use lobbyists as scapegoats for groups that people already oppose. In the Rubio example, anyone with more liberal and pro-gun-control views will hate anyone who lobbies for the NRA simply because, well, they hate lesser firearm restrictions. More conservative-minded people may hate the lobbyists for the wind and solar industry because they don’t like these methods of energy creation. Most people who criticize lobbying typically react to advocacy for causes they already oppose.

Consider lawyers: they’re trained to help people navigate the legal system—whether you’re facing criminal charges or filing an insurance claim. Lobbyists play a similar role in the political system, guiding people through a complex and often inaccessible process. The legal system is so complex that it is a constitutional right for some people to get access to a lawyer.

Lobbyists should obviously not receive taxpayer funding, but it is well known that the ins and outs of basic societal functions are not easily accessible to the general public. In the same way you should hire a lawyer in legal trouble, hiring a lobbyist can often make the difference between being heard and being ignored.

Should politics be more accessible? Absolutely. Should politicians know a lot more about the issue? Definitely, however, as long as the status quo is maintained, lobbyists still serve an essential role for many people. It is up to us to utilize them as resources to make the difference we want to see in the United States. In a system that often favors the well-connected, lobbyists can serve as a bridge between citizen concerns and congressional action — if we choose to utilize them in this way.

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.