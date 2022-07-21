The Dialectic is a podcast by Fair Observer. Your hosts, Atul Singh and Glenn Carle, will give you their unique perspectives on world affairs.

Atul is the founder, CEO & editor-in-chief of Fair Observer, an independent media organization that has published more than 2,500 voices from around the world. Glenn retired as the Deputy National Intelligence Officer after more than two decades in the CIA and is the author of the The Interrogator.