The invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves around the world, causing many to reassess the global order. Are we headed towards a tribal bipolar world? Is this the beginning of the end of globalisation? In this episode, your hosts, Atul Singh and Glenn Carle, discuss the effects of the war in Ukraine across the globe.

In The Dialectic, Atul and Glenn give you their unique perspectives on world affairs. Atul is the founder, CEO & editor-in-chief of Fair Observer, an independent media organization that has published more than 2,500 voices from around the world. Glenn retired as the Deputy National Intelligence Officer after more than two decades in the CIA and is the author of The Interrogator.