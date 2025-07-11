Support FO°
Search

Videos

FO° Talks: Israel Strikes Iran. Tehran Hits Back. What Now?

Former Israeli Government Official Josef Olmert analyzes Israel’s recent strike on Iran as a calculated and unprecedented move that decapitated the Iranian leadership before hitting nuclear sites. While Iran’s retaliation has caused limited physical damage, it has not shifted the strategic balance. The conflict’s trajectory now hinges on Israeli political decisions and whether Iran’s regime can weather the shock.

Check out our comment feature!
Josef Olmert & Atul Singh
July 11, 2025 06:54

In this episode of FO° Talks, Fair Observer Founder Atul Singh and former Israeli Government Official Josef Olmert unpack the June 13 Israeli strike on Iran. The operation had been in the works for years and showcased what Olmert called an “exceptional” intelligence breakthrough. Rather than the anticipated cyberattack or initial strikes on nuclear sites, Israel began by eliminating 20 key military commanders to paralyze Iran’s response capabilities, catching Tehran off guard.

The strike and its military impact

With the Iranian leadership disabled, Israel launched a powerful wave of attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The site at Natanz was rendered inoperable, Farchan was hit and more attacks may follow, especially on the fortified Fordow facility. The Israeli military handled this operation with unprecedented speed and depth, eliminating the top opposition and smuggling helicopters. The attack also killed 14 elite scientists, severely hampering Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s response and Israeli resilience

Iran retaliated with ballistic missile strikes. Israel’s air force, operating with near-total dominance over Iranian airspace, managed to take out launch sites before many rockets could be fired. Though Iran hit targets like Israel’s Hifa refinery and the Weizmann Institute, it failed to deliver any strategic damage.

Despite limited casualties, the psychological impact inside Israel is real. Rumors of mass flight are false; thousands of Israelis abroad instead rushed to return home.

Israel’s next steps to weaken Iran

With air supremacy secured, Israel’s next moves depend on political decisions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could continue targeting military leadership, strike economic assets like oil infrastructure or symbolically humiliate the Iranian regime to encourage domestic unrest. Each path carries trade-offs: A bolder approach could trigger global pressure for a ceasefire, while restraint risks giving Tehran time to regroup. It’s a “catch-22,” with no easy solution.

Israel’s goals go beyond physical damage. It aims to make Iran’s nuclear program a wasted investment and sap the regime’s strength to project power. Central to Israel’s strategy is creating space for opposition. Iran, meanwhile, seeks to retain its status as a regional superpower, but Olmert believes it has already lost much of its credibility.

Prospects for regime collapse

Although a revolution may seem unlikely, such changes can come rapidly, faster even than Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime collapse. While Iran’s minorities — Kurds, Baluchis, Arabs, Azeris — may play a role, the country’s internal complexity makes fragmentation improbable. The regime retains support from religious conservatives and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, though it has lost the younger, educated urban population. The absence of live appearances by Iranian leaders may signal the nation’s eroding legitimacy.

Strategic risks and the global response

Risks remain, including potential Iranian missile strikes on nuclear facilities like the Israeli city of Dimona or major airports. Olmert considers such scenarios unlikely but not impossible. He believes Tehran’s current behavior, including hints at closing the Strait of Hormuz or manipulating oil prices, reflects desperation. Moves like these would likely provoke US intervention, which would not serve Iran’s interests.

While Gulf countries officially denounce Israel’s actions, they are quietly pleased, even celebratory. Still, Muslim public opinion from Turkey to Indonesia has swung against Israel, feeding a siege mentality within Israeli society. Olmert warns that Iran might deliberately escalate toward catastrophe to trigger international demands for a ceasefire. G7 and NATO leaders may eventually pressure Israel.

Domestic politics and the long game

Has Israel overreached? Olmert says that the answer hinges on the fate of Iran’s regime. Netanyahu faces political challenges, but if he emerges with a decisive win, he could gain room to compromise on other fronts, including Gaza.

That said, Olmert notes Israel’s long-standing failure to convert military success into political capital, often constrained by its allies. The endgame, he argues, depends less on battlefield outcomes than on political shifts in Tehran.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.

Comment

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Reading

FO° Talks: Israel Strikes Iran. Tehran Hits Back. What Now?

Josef Olmert & Atul Singh July 11, 2025

FO° Talks: From MAGA to Gaza: How Trump Changed US–Israel Relations Forever

Josef Olmert July 10, 2025

Eastminster and Vice-Regalism: How the British Empire Still Shapes Former Colonies

Harshan Kumarasingham & Atul Singh July 09, 2025

FO° Talks: Meet Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Prince of Udaipur

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar & Claire Whitaker July 04, 2025

FO° Exclusive: What Will the Middle East Look Like if Iran’s Islamic Regime Falls?

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh July 04, 2025

FO° Talks: Taking Stock of the DeepSeek Revolution, with Sanjay Mittal

Sanjay Mittal & Peter Isackson June 25, 2025

FO° Talks: The Case for a Responsible Right in the US

Casey Given & Atul Singh June 20, 2025

FO° Talks: The Culture of Culture, Part 4: The Sacred Origins of Music

Emily Hehl & Peter Isackson June 15, 2025

FO° Talks: The New Strategic Landscape in India–Pakistan Relations

BK Sharma & Atul Singh June 12, 2025

FO° Live: Make Sense of the Houthis and Civil War in Yemen

Abdul Galil Shaif, Christopher Roper Schell, Fatima Abo Alasrar, Fernando Carvajal & Michael Rubin June 07, 2025

FO° Exclusive: Hunger Now Strikes Gaza and Big Crisis Brews in Israel

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 04, 2025

FO° Exclusive: US Budget and US–China Tariff Deal Unleash New Economic Uncertainty

Glenn Carle & Atul Singh June 02, 2025

FO° Talks: US–Israeli Relations Explained, Part 3: Shifting Coalitions

Josef Olmert May 31, 2025

FO° Talks: US–Israeli Relations Explained, Part 2: Consequences of the Six-Day War

Josef Olmert May 29, 2025

FO° Talks: US–Israeli Relations Explained, Part 1: Post-World War II

Josef Olmert May 27, 2025

FO° Talks: Islamist Terrorist Attack Triggers New India–Pakistan Tensions

Gary Grappo & Atul Singh May 21, 2025

FO° Talks: An Indian Ringside View of the Russia–Ukraine Conflict

Ashutosh Lal & Atul Singh May 20, 2025

FO° Talks: A Ukrainian Refugee Reflects on the Russia–Ukraine War

Anna Hryniv & Atul Singh May 17, 2025

FO° Talks: Why US Soft Power Is Now Declining Dramatically

John Feffer & Atul Singh May 12, 2025

FO° Talks: The Story of the Indian IT Industry

Ashank Desai & Atul Singh May 11, 2025

 

Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA