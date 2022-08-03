Join Haruko Satoh in a three-part series exploring the impact of the war in Ukraine in Asia. The second episode explores how India and Japan have been impacted by the rupture in the international system following the invasion of Ukraine.

Haruko is Co-Director of the IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka School of International Public Policy.

This podcast series is part of the IRC project “Peace & Human Security in Asia; Towards a Meaningful Japan-Korea Partnership” and is sponsored by the Korea Foundation.

In this episode, Haruko is joined by Dr Satu Limaye, Vice President of the East-West Center, Dr Taku Tamaki, Lecturer in International Relations at Loughborough University, and Atul Singh, Founder, CEO & Editor in Chief of Fair Observer.