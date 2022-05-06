Four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an official application for EU membership. Fast-tracking the application was discussed in certain circles, however such a procedure does not exist. Facing this impossibility, questions arose regarding the regional future of Ukraine and the recovery of the country after the war will finally end.

Which challenges must we consider when it comes to Ukrainian accession to the EU? How can macro-regional strategies such as the EUSDR strengthen short-term perspective for regional future in post-war Ukraine?

Sebastian Schäffer (IDM) and Nadija Afanasieva (UIIP), discuss amongst others these questions following their co-written policy paper about the European regional future of Ukraine.

A European (Regional) Future for Ukraine, Nadija Afanasieva and Sebastian Schäffer, April 2022.

Nadija Afanasieva, Director of the Ukrainian Institute for International Politics (UIIP)

Sebastian Schäffer, Managing Director IDM Production and editing: Emma Hontebeyrie, Research Associate IDM.

