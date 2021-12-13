Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Dr. Ali Bakir, a geopolitical and security analyst at Qatar University’s Ibn Khaldoon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences.

On the table is a discussion about the UAE’s diplomatic initiative in Syria. They talk about how “Little Sparta” is curbing its military adventures in favor of soft-power approaches aimed at relationship building with, amongst others, Iran.

