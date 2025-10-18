Interview: Black Cloud as a Reminder that Ukraine Affects the World

Question: How did the idea for Black Cloud come about, and what did you want it to convey?

Maria Moroz, Executive Producer: Every Ukrainian has experienced this at least once: hearing a thunderstorm and mistaking it for the sound of shelling or explosions. For those living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it has become an almost routine reaction. While working on Black Cloud, a team member from Zaporizhzhia mentioned that she knew Denys Vasyliev, who has been documenting the war by recording its sounds with professional equipment for the past three years. We realized it was exactly what we needed to express the idea of our installation.

Oleksiy Sai, Artist: We wanted to make the invisible threat of war visible, to create an experience that anyone standing under the cloud could feel. It’s not just about Ukraine, it’s about global responsibility and collective awareness. To bring this vision to life, we built a 100-foot-long inflatable sculpture made of 45 interconnected forms, weighing eight tons and filled with 90,000 cubic feet of air. Inside, 20 strobe lights flash like lightning. Sound plays a central role: real recordings from the war — sirens, explosions and missile strikes. These sounds are meant to immerse visitors in the reality of what Ukrainians are experiencing every day.

Question: You already presented Black Cloud in Kyiv. How did people react?

Maria Moroz, Executive Producer: In Kyiv, we simplified the audio to avoid triggering residents who have lived through the war. The response was intense — people paused, listened and experienced it together with us. The purpose was to show foreign audiences what we face every day and to evoke empathy and understanding.

Question: What kind of reaction are you hoping for at Burning Man? Do you think art can influence people’s opinions?

Vitaliy Deynega, General Producer: The key message is: “The storm is coming for you too. Get ready.” We want audiences to understand that inaction, silence or apathy only allows the threat to spread. Black Cloud is a call for solidarity, responsibility and action before war touches everyone. At first glance, it may seem like just an art performance. But in reality, it’s a gesture that shapes thoughts and emotions. Many participants will return to their representatives in the US and Europe, and those impressions will influence decisions and actions. Politics is not separate from art and ordinary people, and art can help shape public opinion and solidarity worldwide.

Question: Why do you think Burning Man is the right platform for this message?

Oleksiy Sai, Artist: Every year, 80,000 people gather in Nevada’s desert, creating a unique global cultural platform. Here we can reach audiences who might never otherwise confront Ukraine’s reality. At first glance, Burning Man may seem like a space outside of politics, but in truth, politics is life itself. The people who come here will eventually return home, carrying new impressions and reflections. They will bring these perspectives back to their communities, to their representatives, and into their choices. In this way, art can shift perceptions and even influence policy. With Black Cloud, we want to go beyond entertainment. We want to make a powerful statement that stays with people long after the desert dust settles.

Question: Finally, what do you hope people take away after experiencing Black Cloud?

Oleksiy Sai, Artist: Perhaps the most important message is to challenge the illusion many Ukrainians once shared — that a full-scale war could never happen to us, not in a country in the heart of Europe, not in the so-called civilized world. But it did. And just as it reached us, it can reach the wider world too. We are now closer than ever to realizing that Ukraine’s problem is not ours alone. It is a shared challenge. The world must remain aware, no matter how weary we grow of bad news, and continue to keep its eyes on Ukraine, to influence these processes, and to stand in solidarity. We want people to feel the scale of a threat that exists not only in Ukraine but for the world, and to understand that art can speak where words are not enough. This is an experience that stays with you and prompts reflection on your own role and responsibility.

Black Cloud, Burning Man 2025. Photo by Gregory Vepryk.

*The Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man 2025 stood for just one day before being destroyed by a desert storm on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. The creators responded: “The storm reminded us that some forces are beyond control, like natural disasters. But war is not one of them — it is a human-made catastrophe, and we can, and must, act against it.”

[Kaitlyn Diana edited this piece.]

