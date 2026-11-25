Fair Observer’s Editor-in-Chief, Atul Singh, and Josef Olmert, a former Israeli government official and Middle East scholar, discuss whether Israel’s 2026 election will reshape the country. Olmert answers yes. Ten days after the infamous October 7, 2023 attacks, he recalls telling Singh that the ensuing war would produce a “Third Israeli Republic.” Now he sees the election as the moment when changes set in motion by the war come into view.

What makes a Third Republic?

Olmert reaches back to the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Four years passed before Menachem Begin led Likud to victory in 1977, ending nearly three decades of Labor dominance. Olmert argues that October 7 could bring about a shake-up on the same scale.

Singh pushes back. Israel still has the parliamentary democracy and proportional representation it had in 1948, so how far can the analogy with France’s successive republics go? Olmert accepts the point about institutional continuity and turns the question to who holds power within those institutions. He asks whether Arab citizens of Israel, long represented in parliament, could now help run the country.

The parties and leaders losing ground

Olmert turns to the religious parties. He attributes the Shas party’s fall from 11 seats to six to its resistance to drafting students at religious schools. In his reading, some voters concluded that the party had put draft exemptions ahead of the country’s military needs during wartime.

Likud, meanwhile, remains the largest party, holding 27 seats, down from 32 in the previous election. Olmert says it depends increasingly on Mizrahi Jews, whose families trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa, even as it loses support among those voters. He also sees a change in what voters want from a prime minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reputation as a polished international statesman once gave him an advantage, while former military chief Gadi Eisenkot now draws support with a more understated style. Singh questions whether that shift extends beyond Israel, pointing to European leaders who have charisma of their own.

Can Eisenkot form a government?

With Netanyahu’s bloc short of a majority, the conversation returns to Arab parties. Olmert favors working with Mansour Abbas, the leader of Ra’am, or the United Arab List. He points to Abbas’s acceptance of Israel as a Jewish state, his focus on civic equality and his decision to put a Jewish former police officer second on the party’s list. Olmert is reluctant to work with the Joint List because of its constituent parties’ positions on the character of the state.

Singh boils down the possibilities. Arab lawmakers could back Eisenkot in a confidence vote, allowing him to lead a minority government that might struggle to survive disputes over security. If he cannot win that vote, Israel could face another election within months, with Netanyahu still in office. Singh asks whether that would give Netanyahu a chance to regain a majority. Olmert doubts it.

Netanyahu, Trump and Iran

The prospect of another election leads Singh to ask whether a confrontation with Iran could help Netanyahu stay in power as his corruption trial continues. Olmert thinks Netanyahu may see an opening, but doubts Israelis would support a war they believed served his political survival.

Singh then brings in the US midterms. Could US President Donald Trump escalate briefly, declare victory and move on? Olmert believes that Trump has little appetite or public backing for renewed fighting and could simply declare that the war has already achieved its aims. In Israel, a change of government would still leave hawkish figures such as Eisenkot and Knesset politicians Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman influential on Iran. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, hold just eight seats, underscoring how far the Israeli left has declined.

The next wave of immigration

As Singh sums up what a new political era might look like, Olmert adds a development that could outlast any coalition. He predicts that rising antisemitism abroad could bring hundreds of thousands of Jews to Israel over the next five years. Singh recalls previous waves of migration from the Middle East and North Africa and from the former Soviet Union. Olmert points to what absorbing newcomers would require, down to whether doctors arriving from France can put their qualifications to use. He closes with a sanguine comment: “Zionism is all about optimism.”

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.