The Tale of the Elephant (the US) and the Mahout (Israel)

Many years ago, I went to the Indian city of Jaipur. From there, to get to Amber Fort, situated on a hilltop, you could take an elephant ride. As we tourists queued to climb up the steps and get on the elephant’s back, all eyes and cameras were on the huge beast. We watched in amazement as it swayed its trunk from side to side, shifted its massive weight from one foot to another and occasionally took a huge shit. It was only after I had settled into the boxed seating high up on its back that I noticed the mahout — or the elephant driver — sitting in front of us, near the elephant’s neck.

While this image may seem a throwback to a bygone era, it is strangely relevant in today’s geopolitics.

The lumbering beast is the current USA. It is big and powerful — in terms of economic might and military ability – and it throws its weight around. It has soft power too and a broad cultural reach. Sometimes and unexpectedly, it shits on other countries — friends and foes alike. It is not always smart. And it can be directed.

The mahout is Israel. It’s small and relatively weak, but it’s smart. It directs the US and tells it what to do. Vote this way in Congress and give us these arms. Shield us in the UN. Make our enemies your enemies. Now start a war on Iran (June 13, 2025). Now stop the war on Iran (June 24, 2025). Now, restart the war on Iran (February 28, 2026). And now, report this on the news — and report it in this way. Say this; do not say that; and certainly don’t ask about that other stuff.

The Israeli narrative

Not only is Israel steering US foreign policy in the Middle East, but it’s also steering the Western narrative surrounding this most recent war on Iran. The story coming from the Israeli administration, Western leaders and Western mainstream news channels is identical. And with the recent takeover of TikTok by pro-Israeli billionaires, even social media is being controlled by Israel.

In that strongly pro-Zionist story, the chapter on Iran does not begin in 1953, when the British and American secret services overthrew the democratically elected, hugely popular, anticolonial government of Iranian Premier Mohammad Mosaddegh — because Mosaddegh was planning to nationalize their country’s oil industry so that at long last the Iranians could profit from their own oil resources — and placed their own man, “The Shah of Iran”, as dictator. In fact, no one — not even supposed hard-hitting objective journalists — should bring up this seminal event.

The Israeli narrative — and now the West’s accepted narrative — begins on the date that the countries and the people Israel and/or the US (the border blurs) have been long harassing, finally cannot take it anymore, and retaliate. In terms of Iran, that story begins on November 4, 1979, when — for no apparent reason — 66 Americans were taken hostage at the US Embassy in Tehran.

The rules of the ride

Like any good story, there are several simple, easy-to-understand premises. Israel is the good guy and “the victim,” and always will be. And as such, it is to be unconditionally supported, even if it is conducting a genocide in its own country. Iran is the bad guy and the aggressor, and always will be. And as such, it can never be trusted or negotiated with. There is no room for nuance.

The Iranians are supremely unhappy under their current government. This has nothing to do with the fact that, since 1979, the West has severely sanctioned its energy, banking (leading to shortages in medicines and agricultural products) and military sectors, resulting in a difficult life for Iranian citizens. It is only because the Iranian administration is suppressing, torturing and killing its people. Apart from making life hell for Iranians, the Iranian administration’s other raison d’être is to destroy Israel and the US. Therefore, as long as Iran exists, neither Israel nor the US — nor indeed the world — can be safe.

In a throwback to a colonial and racist era, Israel — being a white-presenting and west-facing country — is the only country in the Middle-East that is mature, trustworthy and responsible enough to have nuclear arms. Never mind that in the 1960s, US President John F. Kennedy was against Israel having nuclear weapons. Conveniently, he did not survive for long. Israel then stole both nuclear technology and uranium from the US to make its own nuclear weapons.

And like any good story, it is selective. Don’t portray Israel as anything less than perfect. Don’t mention that they invaded Palestine in the early 20th century, and later formally occupied the country. Don’t mention that they displaced and have suppressed Palestinians for over 70 years. Don’t mention that Israel has a history of inciting wars in the Middle East — beginning in 1956 when they preemptively attacked Egypt during the Suez Crisis and in 1967 when they proactively attacked Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Don’t mention that Israel has killed over 70,000 people in Gaza since October 2023 and, despite a supposed current ceasefire, continues to do so in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Don’t bring up former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comment about Mossad agents walking together with the Iranian protesters this January. Don’t question if and how Israel may be involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s network, nor why the US feels compelled to do Israel’s bidding — even when it goes against American national interest. Do not state that Israel began this most recent war on Iran, and the US was forced to join in. Do not report that Israel continues to use the Gaza-honed tactic of “double-tapping” targets (including schools and hospitals) to maximize civilian casualties in Iran. Don’t question possible Israeli attempts to expand the war with false-flag attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Cyprus. And don’t forget that Israel is God’s “chosen nation”, the current US President is that same God’s “chosen one”, and so neither is bound by any earthly rules of sovereignty or human rights.

Don’t portray Iran as anything more than evil. Don’t mention that Iran has a glorious past to rival that of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Don’t mention that Israel owes Iran billions of dollars (mostly for purchases of oil before 1979), which it has been ordered to pay but still has not done so. No need to mention that Iran has a moral backbone and has been continuously supporting Palestinians in their fight for freedom.

Remember that while Israel has an “administration” and “allies,” Iran only has a “regime” and “proxies.” Don’t mention how Iran came in good faith to the negotiation table with the US several times in the past year, and each time, just when they were making progress, Israel bombed Iran. Don’t mention that this time Iran had already agreed to all US demands before Israel attacked them. Don’t humanize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (despite his regime’s obvious transgressions) by mentioning that he was also a religious leader revered by many, was a family man with a wife and six children, spoke several languages, loved poetry and lived a Spartan lifestyle. Don’t mention that his death was mourned — not only in Iran, but in Pakistan, India, the UK and Australia.

Say that Iran is bombing neighboring countries, but don’t clarify that they’re aiming specifically at American bases and assets in those countries. Don’t mention that by allowing US bases and arms on their land and allowing US planes to use their airspace, those neighboring countries are aiding the US in its attack on Iran. And certainly don’t ask why — contrary to the American administration’s earlier confident predictions and now pleas — not all Iranians are dancing in the streets of Tehran deliriously happy that Israel and the US are bombing them and killing their leaders, nor are they demanding regime change; those expressions seem limited to the Iranian diaspora, mostly in the US.

All aboard

The Western nations — both leaders and people — see the elephant and are impressed by its massive strength. In their awe, they unquestioningly swallow the narrative. But they don’t always notice the mahout. Within hours of the US and Israel attacking Iran, regardless of their ongoing disagreements on trade and even severe concerns over the US threatening their sovereignty, the Western nations all fell in line behind the proposed narrative.

Australia’s Anthony Albanese did not go so far as to openly support the attack on Iran, but painted Khamenei as a total bad guy and therefore an acceptable target for assassination and regime change. Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, was more robust in his support, calling Iran “the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East.” Both men were reiterating long-established Israeli talking points. And stunningly, most European countries (such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden) actually condemned Iran for retaliating.

Israel has already been successful with its first target of regime change: the US. It has weaponized the US and is using it as a spearhead to attack Iran. But the rest of the West need not follow. The big question is not who will win this immediate physical war, but rather, who will win the narrative war. In the answer to that question lies our world’s well-being.

As long as we swallow this Israeli narrative, conflict will continue. Israel does not seem satisfied with just Palestine or even destroying Iran. Its ambitions (and recently US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee) speak of a “Greater Israel” spanning from the Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates in Syria and Iraq, as well as parts of Turkiye. Just last month, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “Turkey is the new Iran”. And with America’s unconditional support, Israel has the muscle to fight for it. However, there’s no need for the rest of the West — people and politicians — to help Israel fulfill this ambition. In fact, it would be dangerous, destructive and immoral to do so.

Fortunately, today, our sources of news and views are no longer limited to mainstream press and our leaders. We now have a range of independent media. One can easily turn to numerous online platforms and podcasts to get different perspectives from respected voices. As just a few of many examples, hear retired American Colonel Douglas Macgregor and Columbia University economics professor Jeffrey Sachs on political science professor Glenn Diesen’s Greater Eurasia podcast, or foreign analyst Alexander Mercouris on The Duran podcast, or geopolitical theorist Jiang Xueqin on the Breaking Points podcast. We should listen and learn.

In fact, we’ve probably already learnt several significant things just in the last few days. We’re being taken for a ride. The elephant is big and has the potential to do a lot of harm, but don’t be overawed by it. However, notice the mahout; it’s wise to know who he is and where he wants to take us. And most importantly, it’s imperative to know when to get off.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.