The Middle-Income Trap: Why India’s Industrial Future Requires Social Transformation

The Middle-Income Trap refers to the difficulty many developing countries face in graduating to high-income status after reaching middle-income levels. For countries such as India, the challenge is not merely to sustain economic growth, but to ensure that growth is accompanied by the structural and social transformation needed for lasting prosperity.

At the heart of the “Middle-Income trap” debate is a fundamental question: whether India’s present growth model can initiate the broad industrial and societal transformation required to become a genuinely advanced economy by 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence. The concern here is not so much about imminent stagnation or economic collapse, but whether India’s current growth trajectory can sustain developed-economy status over the long term.

Signs of the trap

The Indian economy has grown steadily at 6–7% in the last few years and may soon become the world’s third-largest by aggregate GDP. Yet despite this growth, several structural features increasingly resemble conditions associated with a middle-income trap. Firstly, a $5 trillion economy spread across 1.4 billion people still produces relatively modest per capita incomes compared to advanced economies. So as India becomes “larger and bigger” globally, the individual citizen does not feel proportionately wealthy.

Secondly, India has built globally competitive sectors in software, pharmaceuticals, finance and digital services, but these successes coexist with shallow manufacturing depth, a vast informal workforce and limited high-productivity employment generation.

Thirdly, unlike East Asian economies, which first built large manufacturing ecosystems before moving into advanced technologies, India has built elite cognitive sectors before constructing a broad industrial society beneath them. Growth has therefore remained uneven, with islands of high productivity existing alongside large sections of low-skilled and informal employment.

2047 Vision

Policymakers have increasingly recognized the structural challenges facing the Indian economy. Under the “Viksit Bharat 2047” document, the Indian government has chalked out a long-term road map to transform India into a developed, self-reliant nation by its centenary of independence in 2047. The target is a $30 trillion economy, focusing on four core pillars: youth, the poor, women and farmers.

Also under the broader vision of Viksit Bharat, initiatives such as the Semiconductor Mission, India AI Mission, Quantum Mission, Green Hydrogen Mission and expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystems reflect an attempt to move India beyond its traditional role as a large consumer market toward becoming a technologically capable producer economy.

India’s participation in external partnerships such as Pax Silica similarly reflects growing recognition that long-term resilience requires deeper domestic industrial capability and reduced dependence on narrow external supply chains concentrated in a few countries. As India’s Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently argued, “You cannot build sovereign AI, secure 5G or trusted IoT [internet of things] on someone else’s chips.”

India’s unique challenges

Yet, India’s developmental challenge remains considerably more complex than that faced by other industrializing economies. Countries such as Brazil and Russia can partly rely on commodities, minerals or energy exports as fallback engines of economic strength. India lacks such a cushion, and its long-term rise depends far more heavily on building industrial capability, technological depth and broad-based productivity growth.

The scale of the challenge is also historically unusual. Unlike smaller East Asian economies, India must generate high-productivity employment for a population of more than 1.4 billion people under democratic conditions. China industrialized with a lower dependency burden and under a far more centralized political structure, while countries such as South Korea and Taiwan transformed with much smaller populations and more compact industrial ecosystems.

This is why manufacturing depth matters so profoundly in India’s case. If industrial ecosystems remain shallow, the economy may generate aggregate growth without creating sufficient large-scale productive employment. India therefore requires not merely economic expansion, but mass productivity expansion at continental scale, a transition that very few societies in history have attempted under democratic conditions.

India’s missing middle

The core challenge is that India’s industrial middle layers remain relatively underdeveloped. In most advanced industrial economies, prosperity is sustained not only by elite technology firms or high-end services, but also by dense productive ecosystems that exist between elite knowledge sectors at the top and low-productivity informal work at the bottom. These “middle layers” historically powered the rise of countries such as Germany, Japan, South Korea and China.

One important component of this middle layer is the skilled blue-collar workforce comprising machinists, industrial electricians, fabrication specialists, robotics technicians, welders and precision manufacturers who form the backbone of advanced industrial economies. India continues to face shortages in both the scale and quality of such vocational depth.

Another missing layer is the ecosystem of mid-level manufacturing firms such as tooling companies, industrial subcontractors, precision engineering firms, machine-part manufacturers and specialized component suppliers. Germany and South Korea built such deeply interconnected supplier ecosystems around such firms, enabling industrial resilience, technological upgrading and manufacturing depth over decades.

Although India has developed important industrial clusters in automobiles, textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering and electronics manufacturing, they often remain less vertically integrated and less technologically dense than those seen in East Asia. Much of India’s manufacturing structure continues to rely heavily on imported components, fragmented supply chains and relatively shallow domestic industrial ecosystems.

India’s challenge is also societal

India’s missing industrial middle layers are not merely an economic deficiency, but also a societal one. Industrial ecosystems do not emerge from policy incentives alone. They are also shaped by how societies value labor, technical competence, vocational specialization and manufacturing work itself.

Technicians, machinists, electricians, fabrication specialists and industrial suppliers form the productive foundations of advanced economies. In India, however, social prestige has historically remained disproportionately concentrated around white-collar professions, while vocational and technical trades often received lower social recognition.

The consequences of weak vocational ecosystems are visible today not only in manufacturing, but also in everyday urban life. Indian consumers often struggle to access reliable specialized tradespeople such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, welders, appliance technicians, sanitation workers or gardeners at reasonable cost and consistent quality.

In many advanced industrial societies, such work is supported by structured vocational systems, standardized certification, specialized municipal services and greater institutional respect for skilled labor. In India, however, these professions usually remain informal, under-trained and socially undervalued despite their enormous economic importance.

In this regard, Vietnam offers an instructive example. Over the past two decades, it invested heavily in labor-intensive manufacturing, vocational training and export-oriented industrial employment. Though Vietnam remains far less affluent than advanced industrial economies, it has nevertheless succeeded in building broad manufacturing ecosystems that absorb labor at scale while gradually developing industrial discipline, technical specialization and supplier networks.

The social distance between white-collar aspirations and manufacturing work therefore remains significantly narrower in Vietnam than in India, where vocational pathways often continue to suffer from lower societal approval.

The same structural imbalance is increasingly visible in India’s broader labor market. The country produces large numbers of engineering graduates, yet relatively few advanced factories, industrial research and development ecosystems or high-productivity manufacturing sectors capable of absorbing them at scale. Many graduates therefore compete for government jobs, low-to-mid-level IT employment or work outside their technical specialization in sales, services or gig-economy roles.

India’s challenge, therefore, is not simply about creating more jobs. It is about creating productive ecosystems capable of converting education, labor and technical skills into sustained industrial capability. Addressing this imbalance also carries a deeper social significance for India. Expanding vocational dignity, industrial employment and skill-based economic mobility could help create a more socially integrated and economically inclusive society.

Ultimately, India’s transition to developed-country status will not be measured merely by stock market valuations, aggregate GDP rankings or isolated elite technology sectors. It will depend on whether the country can build the industrial middle layers that convert economic growth into broad productivity, mass employment and rising prosperity across a population of continental scale.

India is not yet trapped in a middle-income equilibrium, but neither is its transition to developed-economy status guaranteed. The country has demonstrated strong growth, rising geopolitical relevance, expanding digital infrastructure and growing technological ambition. Yet technological missions alone may not be sufficient unless accompanied by broader societal transformation in how labor, vocational skill and industrial work are valued. That remains the defining developmental challenge facing India over the next two decades.

[Casey Herrmann edited this piece]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.