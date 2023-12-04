Antisemites, Like Everyone Else, Benefit From Jewish Medicine

Most conspiracy theories about Jews over the last two centuries have posited a relative handful of powerful and evil-minded individuals. In one way or another, these Jewish conspirators seek to control, dominate and, in some cases, destroy the world around them. The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a Russian hoax document published in 1903, is a case in point.

In the United States, the conspiracy theory has now manifested itself as replacement theory. Accordingly, this powerful (but imaginary) cabal of American Jews and Jewish institutions now allegedly promotes the emigration of non-whites from Asia, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa to the US. The purpose behind this scheme is to dilute or replace the country’s native-born white population with these supposedly easily manipulated populations from the Third World. In this way the Jews would come to rule. Replacement is also a theme elsewhere in the Western world (e.g. Hungary), with some variations.

In view of this and other conspiracy theories, there appears to be considerable benefit in turning Jewish conspiracy theories around and considering instead how a small group of Jews has provided major benefits to America’s white populations and mankind in general.

How Jews have enriched the world

Since their inception in 1901, 26% (59) of Nobel Prizes in medicine and physiology have been awarded to Jewish scientists. This achievement is of course astonishing since Jews, represent a mere 0.2% of the world population.

Consider some of winners:

— A Viennese Jew, Karl Landsteiner, was awarded the prize in 1930

for developing a means of classifying blood types — A, B. AB. O

— and developing techniques for blood transfusion. Without

Landsteiner’s contribution, modern surgeries would not be

possible.

— Ernst Chain, a German refugee, won the prize in 1945 for

discovering how to produce penicillin, an antibiotic medication

that continues to save the lives of millions throughout the world

to this day.

— In 2020 Harvey Alter won for his discovery of the Hepatitis C

virus, making its treatment possible.

— In 2023, Drew Weissman won for discoveries leading to the

mRNA vaccine to inoculate people from the COVID-19 virus,

which killed millions on a worldwide basis.

Other Jewish scientists have made major contributions to medicine without receiving Nobel prizes. A few Americans come to mind:

In the post-World War II years, Sidney Farber, a Harvard researcher, pioneered a particular type of chemotherapy that was effective in treating leukemia in children. Farber’s work led to the more general use of chemotherapy in treating many types of cancer.

In the 1950s, Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, both Jews, developed vaccines against polio, a disease which had paralyzed or killed thousands of young people annually on a worldwide basis.

The hypocrisy of antisemitism

You will fight with the Jews until some of them will hide behind stones. The stones will [betray them] saying, “O Abdullah [i.e., slave of Allah]! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him.

— Hadith reported by Muhammad al-Bukhari, quoted in the 1988 Hamas charter

What is the significance of these scientific discoveries so far as the modern Middle East is concerned? Certainly, one conclusion that we can draw is that, in all probability, the political and religious leaders throughout the region who call for the destruction of Israel or “the Zionist entity” owe their lives to the work of those Jewish scientists mentioned above and others like them.

It is hard to be sure, in the absence of an examination of their medical records, but it seems likely that both Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza (who thus evidently had a hand in the October 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis) and Ramadan Abdullah Shallah, former head of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have both been the inadvertent beneficiaries of discoveries made by Jewish scientists at some point in their lives.

This speculation also applies to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni, along with the current Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. They very well may be sponsoring various violent schemes to destroy Israel, but they are at the same time the unknowing beneficiaries of discoveries made by Jewish scientists. The same applies to Hasan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It is not just the leaders, but the “Arab Street” as well. The crowds of people who have poured into the streets of Amman, Beirut and Cairo to denounce Israel for its violent reaction to the events of October 7 and call for its destruction are likely to have included many individuals who have been treated with penicillin, received chemotherapy or been inoculated against COVID-19 and polio. Jewish discoveries and inventions after all. Should they have refused these treatments?

If nothing else, this brief comment is really a study in irony.

[Anton Schauble edited this piece.]

