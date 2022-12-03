Why Europe Faces a Tough Winter | FO° Explainers

Fair Observer’s Editor-in-Chief Atul Singh discusses John Bruton’s observation that Europe faces a tough winter. Bruton was prime minister and finance minister of Ireland. He was also the EU ambassador to the US. Singh agrees with Bruton about his prognostication. Rising energy and, in particular, gas prices has led to record postwar inflation. Both households and industry are in trouble. Germany and Italy, the two European manufacturing strongholds, are suffering most. Germany might face a winter of discontent. Italy has already elected Giorgia Meloni, a fiery populist...