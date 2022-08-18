The US Is a Violent Nation Awash with Guns | FO° Talks | #enough

FO° Talks are intended to be deep dives into issues of importance to the world. The best of Fair Observer’s 2,500+ contributors from 90 countries share their ideas, insights, and perspectives with a select audience. Our speakers look at global issues through many prisms. They also look under the surface and around the corners. In essence, they make sense of the world. Speaker: Larry Beck, a former criminal prosecutor, defense attorney, and international criminal law and judicial reform consultant, who lives in the US. Larry will present his insights, a historical and cultural...