Video

The US Is a Violent Nation Awash with Guns | FO° Talks | #enough

Peter Isackson August 18, 2022

FO° Talks are intended to be deep dives into issues of importance to the world. The best of Fair Observer’s 2,500+ contributors from 90 countries share their ideas, insights, and perspectives with a select audience. Our speakers look at global issues through many prisms. They also look under the surface and around the corners. In essence, they make sense of the world. Speaker: Larry Beck, a former criminal prosecutor, defense attorney, and international criminal law and judicial reform consultant, who lives in the US. Larry will present his insights, a historical and cultural...

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Fair Observer November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021
Fair Observer, 461 Harbor Blvd, Belmont, CA 94002, USA