The People Power Revolution

In February 1986, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to protest President Ferdinand Marcos and his claim that he had won reelection over Corazon Aquino.
The Glasgow Climate Pact aims to reduce the worst impacts of climate change. Countries agreed to reduce the use of coal that is responsible for 40% of annual carbon dioxide emissions. But many believe that COP26 did not go far enough.
On November 20, 1975, Spanish General Francisco Franco died in bed, signaling the unceremonious end of one of Europe’s longest dictatorships.
We are living in the sixth mass extinction of plants and animals. This time, human beings are causing it. Find out more about the impact of climate change in this explainer video.
In an unprecedented new ruling, a decision was taken that Polish law can take supremacy over EU law. What will this mean for the future of Poland and European integration, and what can be done to prevent further escalation?
In July, tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made major headlines. Dr. Andreas Krieg, a lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, discusses some of the dynamics and key issues shaping Riyadh-Abu Dhabi relations.
HIV and COVID-19 have both laid bare that stark racial disparities exist in population health and in access to quality medical care in the United States.
There is no universal profile of a pro-Kremlin backer. Martyna Bildziukiewicz, a strategic communications expert and political scientist, says that favorable attitudes toward Russia and its narratives do not necessarily translate into geopolitical support.
A decade after the Jasmine Revolution, an autogolpe in Tunisia put the North African country back in the international spotlight. Annelle Sheline, an adviser at Gulf State Analytics, discusses the influence of Gulf states in Tunisia.
History matters in how Russia is perceived in EU member states. In the fourth conversation of GLOBSEC’s series on “The Image of Russia,” Peter Kreko, director of the Political Capital Institute in Hungary, discusses how Russia is so successful in inflating its power and influence.
