FO° Talks: The James Bond Business

James Bond is not just a sexy action hero with a cute accent, a great body, a devil-may-care attitude, a way with glamorous women, and mastery of guns. In the words of Mark O'Connell, author of Catching Bullets: Memoirs of a Bond Fan, Bond "must be a movie star, an ambassador for the series and cinema, a media diplomat, an anointed son of British culture and the face of a billion-dollar ecosystem of products and endorsements." Even in 2022, Bond is the personification of British soft power. In essence, this British superhero saves the world from...