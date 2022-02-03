Making Sense of Indian Unicorns

FO° Live makes sense of India’s unicorns — not mythical creatures but very real companies valued at $1 billion or more. India is now home to over 80 unicorn startups.
Glenn Carle, a retired CIA officer and geopolitical expert, and Atul Singh, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of Fair Observer, discuss the Ukraine crisis and ask what is Russia's next move?
The edited highlights from FO° Live's discussion about women under the Taliban.
In the 1990s, the Taliban closed the women's university in Afghanistan, forced nearly all women to quit their jobs and restricted their access to medical care. They also brutally enforced a restrictive dress code on women and limited their freedom of movement.
In February 1986, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to protest President Ferdinand Marcos and his claim that he had won reelection over Corazon Aquino.
The Glasgow Climate Pact aims to reduce the worst impacts of climate change. Countries agreed to reduce the use of coal that is responsible for 40% of annual carbon dioxide emissions. But many believe that COP26 did not go far enough.
On November 20, 1975, Spanish General Francisco Franco died in bed, signaling the unceremonious end of one of Europe’s longest dictatorships.
We are living in the sixth mass extinction of plants and animals. This time, human beings are causing it. Find out more about the impact of climate change in this explainer video.
In an unprecedented new ruling, a decision was taken that Polish law can take supremacy over EU law. What will this mean for the future of Poland and European integration, and what can be done to prevent further escalation?
In July, tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made major headlines. Dr. Andreas Krieg, a lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, discusses some of the dynamics and key issues shaping Riyadh-Abu Dhabi relations.
