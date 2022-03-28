Video

FO° Insights: Ethiopia's Tigray war and its recent ceasefire with Martin Plaut

FOadmin March 28, 2022

The best of Fair Observer’s 2,500 contributors from nearly 90 countries share their ideas, insights and perspectives in our new series, FO° Insights. Born in South Africa, Martin Plaut is currently senior research fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies and holds the same post with...

Looking Back at Hiroshima

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective March 22, 2022

The atomic age began between heartbeats at 8:15 am on August 6, 1945, when the Japanese city of Hiroshima was leveled by an atomic bomb. Three days later, the US dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, marking the first time humanity broke atoms in anger.

The Future of US-India Relations

Fair Observer March 11, 2022

With increasing trade, the formation of the QUAD and shared strategic priorities, US-India relations have become more important than ever.

The History of the Periodic Table

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective March 08, 2022

In 1869, Dmitri Mendeleev delivered a full paper to the Russian Chemical Society spelling out the most significant aspect of his system: that characteristics of the elements recur at a periodic interval as a function of their atomic weight. This was the first iteration of the periodic law.

Financial Crime: From Enron to Maersk Line

Fair Observer March 01, 2022

Fair Observer is joined by Bill Klun to hear the inside track on financial crime — from Enron to Maersk Line.

Lithium: The Battery Race

Milo Alexander-Travers February 24, 2022

The United Kingdom wants to transition to electric vehicles by 2030. To achieve that goal, a lot needs to be done.

Making Sense of Indian Unicorns

Fair Observer February 03, 2022

FO° Live makes sense of India’s unicorns — not mythical creatures but very real companies valued at $1 billion or more. India is now home to over 80 unicorn startups.

Fair Observer Exclusive: What Next for Ukraine?

Fair Observer February 02, 2022

Glenn Carle, a retired CIA officer and geopolitical expert, and Atul Singh, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of Fair Observer, discuss the Ukraine crisis and ask what is Russia's next move?

Highlights of FO° Live: Women Under the Taliban

Fair Observer January 25, 2022

The edited highlights from FO° Live's discussion about women under the Taliban.

FO° Live: Women Under the Taliban

Fair Observer January 20, 2022

In the 1990s, the Taliban closed the women's university in Afghanistan, forced nearly all women to quit their jobs and restricted their access to medical care. They also brutally enforced a restrictive dress code on women and limited their freedom of movement.

The People Power Revolution

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective December 09, 2021

In February 1986, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue to protest President Ferdinand Marcos and his claim that he had won reelection over Corazon Aquino.

Must See

Did COP26 Deliver for the Planet?

Fair Observer December 01, 2021

The Death of Franco

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective November 09, 2021

Climate Change Explained

Fair Observer November 04, 2021

What Poland’s Court Ruling Means for Europe

Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe October 19, 2021

Saudi-UAE Relations in 2021

Gulf State Analytics October 07, 2021

More On

What HIV Teaches Us: The Need for Affordable Health Care

Origins: Current Events in Historical Perspective September 30, 2021

Who Supports the Kremlin?

GLOBSEC September 28, 2021

Tunisia and the Gulf

Gulf State Analytics September 16, 2021

History Matters in How Russia Is Perceived in Europe

GLOBSEC September 15, 2021

Great Power Competition in the Middle East

Gulf State Analytics September 07, 2021
