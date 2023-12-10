FO° Exclusive: The Far Right Soars in the Netherlands and Argentina

On November 22, Geert Wilders’s anti-immigrant Party for Freedom (PVV) finished first in the Dutch general election. The PVV won 37 of the 150 seats in parliament with 23.6% of the vote.

23.6% might not sound like a lot if you are an American. In a two-party system like that of the US, the winning candidate generally takes more than 50% of the vote. The Netherlands, on the other hand, has a multiparty system. 15 different parties took seats in parliament this year. So, for the PVV to take nearly one-quarter of the seats is a big deal.

Wilders’s victory was a huge surprise. It represents a sudden turn of Dutch politics to the hard right. But Wilders is no newcomer. The 60-year-old is the longest-serving member of the Dutch parliament, having entered in 1998 as a member of the centre-right Liberals. He quit that party in 2004 over what he considered its softness towards Islam and founded the PVV in 2006.

Wilders is anti-immigration and anti-Muslim. But his profile is not that of a stereotypical, narrowminded bigot. Wilders is from Venlo, a small city in the conservative, mostly Catholic province of Limburg. He was raised a Catholic himself, making him a religious minority in the historically Protestant Netherlands. Wilders has Indonesian ancestry on his mother’s side. He spent two years on a kibbutz, a collective farm, in Israel. And he married a Hungarian immigrant. So you could hardly say that Wilders has no appreciation for multiculturalism.

But Wilders has taken a strong tack against the Dutch Muslim community. In his view, they have failed to assimilate into Dutch society. 68.76% of Dutch Turks, for example, voted for the Islamist Turkish presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — a far higher percentage than among Turks in Turkey. So, Wilders says, Dutch Muslims are not absorbing liberal European values.

Dutch voters are worried about Muslim ghettos as breeding grounds for crime and extremism. The 2002 assassination of anti-Muslim politician Pim Fortuyn and the 2004 assassination of filmmaker Theo van Gogh by a Dutch Moroccan youth are still fresh in their memories. So, they turned to Wilders.

Demographic shifts lead to tensions across the West

The fears and frustrations that Dutch voters are experiencing are real. They are shared by voters across Western Europe and North America. Demographic shifts are bringing clashes of fundamental values between immigrants and natives. But while the Right is perceiving a real problem, the solution that it presents is a horrible one. Singling out an ethnic group as the problem may be a prelude to violence. A mixture of legitimate concern and populist racism is what is driving the Right today.

A pattern common to all human societies is now playing out in Europe. Sociology tells us that whenever about 10% of the population becomes “other,” there will be a hostile reaction. No matter how tolerant a society may think that it is, things change when it begins to feel threatened. Before the US Civil War, Northerners thought of themselves as tolerant, abolitionist Republicans. After the war, black freedmen started to fill the North, and racism flared up. The nativist Know-Nothings reacted to black and Irish newcomers as if they represented the collapse of civilization.

Now, France and Germany have even more immigrants than the US does. The pattern is playing out across Europe. Declining birthrates create a shrinking economy. This creates a demand for immigrant labor. The immigrants bring their own religion and values. They also compete with natives for resources and jobs within the shrinking economy. Economic pressures exacerbate cultural ones, and sooner or later violence breaks out.

A question of religion is a question of the very identity or existence of a society. Two men might duel over a woman, but whole societies will go to war over religion. Both France and Germany have a long history of religious civil wars, too.

European nations may not be Christian like they once were. But they are strongly attached to basic values like secularism, republicanism and constitutionalism. Now, Muslims live across Europe. Their white neighbors have doubts that their loyalties lie with the constitutional order rather than sharia law. Conversely, Muslim Europeans deeply resent having their loyalties questioned. Tensions continue to build.

Javier Milei claims victory in Argentina

The far right is on the rise across the globe. It’s not always because of religion, either. In Argentina, it’s about economics.

100 years ago, Argentina was a prosperous and rapidly developing country. Now, it is a basket case. The International Monetary Fund has lent it $44 billion, a third of the fund’s entire debt portfolio. This dwarfs the aid it lent to Pakistan. Argentina’s annual inflation is a heart-stopping 185%. Public corruption is endemic.

Desperate for a change, Argentineans have elected the outsider libertarian candidate Javier Milei. He is rabidly anti-Keynesian and a follower of Milton Friedman. Milei wants to dismantle many government ministries and make the US dollar Argentina’s official currency.

But it’s not just his economic policies that are oddball. Milei enjoys cosplay; he’s a self-proclaimed tantric sex expert, and he keeps four clones of his dead dog. He’s said he consults the dogs when he needs to make a major political decision. In a Catholic country, he’s flirted with converting to Judaism, and he’s railed against Pope Francis, who is an Argentinean, as a “communist turd” and a “piece of shit.” Frankly, Milei is nuts.

Once the home of the socialist Eva Perón — herself quite a unique personality — Argentina has now swung all the way in the opposite direction.

[Anton Schauble wrote the first draft of this piece.]

