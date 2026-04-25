How Transnational Repression Tests European Democracies

The contemporary rise of transnational repression has exposed a structural paradox in liberal democracies. Authoritarian regimes increasingly exert coercive influence within democratic countries, even though they lack formal political authority there. Protecting exiled dissidents is not merely a human rights concern, but also a crucial test of democratic sovereignty.

Exile has traditionally been understood as a territorial threshold: Once a dissident reaches a democratic state, persecution is assumed to end. However, contemporary authoritarian governance challenges this assumption. Authoritarian states increasingly project coercive power beyond their borders through surveillance, intimidation, cyber operations and pressure on family members. This practice, known as transnational repression, undermines conventional notions of democratic sovereignty and protection.

In classical political theory, sovereignty denotes exclusive authority within a defined territory. However, transnational repression complicates this framework, as, while authoritarian states may lack territorial jurisdiction in Europe, they can still exert coercive influence within democratic countries. This results in a sovereignty paradox as formal authority remains intact, but informal coercion penetrates borders.

How the Iranian regime’s repression transcends borders

According to Freedom House’s 2023 report on transnational repression, authoritarian governments have carried out hundreds of documented incidents of cross-border repression since 2014, with Iran among the most active perpetrators. Transnational repression takes many forms, including digital harassment, surveillance operations and threats against relatives of activists abroad. The goal is not always physical violence. In many cases, cross-border repressive functions as a form of psychological deterrent.

Domestic and transnational repression are interconnected. The CIVICUS Monitor characterizes civic spaces in Iran as “closed,” citing systemic restrictions on journalists and civil society actors. Cross-border intimidation thus extends the logic of internal governance. Where dissent is criminalized domestically, suppressing it abroad becomes a logical extension of that strategy.

Human rights organizations have documented patterns of coercion by proxy. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch describe cases in which Iranian dissidents in Europe are subjected to retaliation against family members back home. The UN Special Rapporteur on the landscape of human rights in Iran has similarly highlighted cross-border intimidation practices. Such cross-border coercion poses a substantial challenge to European legal systems built on the concept of territorial harm.

Transnational repression threatens European democracy

However, the responses from European capitals remain fragmented. The Council of the EU has imposed targeted sanctions on Iranian officials responsible for human rights abuses. Meanwhile, Germany’s closure of the Islamic Center Hamburg signaled concern about foreign state-linked influence structures. Yet these measures address individual nodes rather than systemic architecture. When exiled dissidents self-censor out of fear for relatives back home, authoritarian regimes achieve deterrence without resorting to overt violence within Europe.

Parliamentary inquiries in the UK have warned about expanding foreign interference by authoritarian actors, including Iran. The pattern is cumulative: Each unaddressed case reinforces the perception that intimidation carries limited cost. Addressing this challenge requires conceptual and legal adaptation. European states must adopt several practices. These include a move toward harmonized legal definitions of state-linked intimidation, coordinated evidentiary standards for cross-border coercion and structured cooperation between intelligence and judicial authorities. Digital security assistance for high-risk activists should also be institutionalized rather than applied ad hoc. Moreover, Public attribution of foreign intimidation networks can strengthen deterrence.

Ultimately, asylum is not merely a humanitarian gesture. It is a sovereign commitment. If dissidents who sought refuge remain vulnerable to external coercion, the promise of democratic protection weakens. Transnational repression, therefore, challenges the ability of European democracies to defend political freedom within their own jurisdictions. The sovereignty paradox will persist unless liberal states adapt their legal and strategic frameworks to directly confront authoritarian states’ cross-border coercion.

[Omar Abdelrahman edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.