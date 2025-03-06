Germany’s recent election results have brought to the forefront the deepening fractures within the nation’s politics and society. The election showcased a significant shift in the political landscape, with the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party that has gained considerable support, particularly in the former East German territories. This, in conjunction with a weakening of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and a fragmented political environment, reveals the complexities Germany faces in its efforts to govern effectively.

A divided political landscape

The election results underscored the ongoing fragmentation of Germany’s political system. The SPD, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saw a significant decline, securing only 16.4% of the vote. While this result was expected due to the party’s struggles in recent years, it has led to a situation where the SPD has lost much of its influence in shaping the nation’s future. On the other hand, the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), while victorious, achieved only 28.6% of the vote. This result demonstrates that even the center-right, long the dominant force in German politics, is no longer able to secure a decisive win without relying on coalitions.

The rise of the AfD, which secured 20.8% of the vote, is perhaps the most striking outcome of this election. Although their support is still strongest in the former East Germany, where they garnered 29.7% of the vote, the AfD is beginning to make inroads into the West, achieving 13% of the vote in regions that were once firmly supportive of the CDU/CSU. This growing influence of the AfD highlights the increasing polarization of German politics and society, driven in part by economic insecurity, immigration concerns and the cultural tensions surrounding globalization.

In addition to the rise of the AfD, the election results also revealed the diminished strength of the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). These parties, which had formed the previous traffic light coalition government, struggled to present a unified front. The fractious nature of this coalition led to inefficiencies in governance and left the electorate dissatisfied. The lack of progress on key issues such as inflation, immigration and economic reform contributed to the overall sense of disillusionment with the current political establishment.

The roots of AfD support: economic struggles and immigration concerns

The AfD’s strong performance can be attributed to a combination of factors, with two key issues standing out: economic discontent and concerns over immigration. Germany’s economy has struggled in recent years, with no GDP growth for several consecutive years. The country has faced multiple crises, from the effects of the Russia–Ukraine war to challenges stemming from global inflation. These economic difficulties have taken a toll on the German population, particularly in the former East, where unemployment rates remain higher and economic opportunities more limited.

Moreover, immigration has become a deeply divisive issue in German society. With a growing percentage of the population born outside of Germany, many citizens feel a sense of cultural insecurity and fear that the nation’s identity is being eroded. The AfD has capitalized on these fears, advocating for tighter immigration controls and a reassertion of German values. Their message has resonated particularly in the East, where the legacy of reunification remains a source of tension.

While Germany does require immigration to address its demographic challenges and labor shortages, the rapid pace of immigration has created a perception of cultural and economic strain. This issue has been exacerbated by the ongoing debates over asylum policies and the EU’s handling of migration. The AfD’s success can thus be seen as a reaction to the perceived failure of the political establishment to address these concerns effectively.

The CDU’s shift toward the far-right

In response to the AfD’s growing influence, the CDU, under the leadership of Friedrich Merz, has begun to shift its stance toward the far-right. Merz, a former lawyer with ties to major international firms, including BlackRock, has sought to consolidate the center-right vote by adopting some of the AfD’s positions, particularly on issues like immigration. His proposals for stricter asylum laws and the tightening of border controls echo the policies championed by the AfD and reflect the growing pressure on the CDU to adopt a tougher stance on migration.

Merz’s strategy, however, raises questions about the future direction of the CDU and its relationship with the AfD. While some analysts argue that the CDU is attempting to outflank the AfD on the right, others warn that this could further erode the party’s centrist identity and deepen the political polarization in Germany. The shift to the right is already being felt in the party’s rhetoric, with Merz calling for deregulation of the economy and stronger defense policies in line with the rising nationalist sentiment in Europe.

The impact of Germany’s political instability on Europe

Germany’s political instability and economic challenges have broader implications for the future of Europe. As the heart of the European Union, Germany’s struggles to maintain political cohesion and economic stability could have far-reaching consequences for the entire continent. A fractured Germany is unlikely to provide the leadership needed to navigate the complex geopolitical challenges facing Europe, from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to the growing threat posed by Russia.

The lack of a strong, unified German government also undermines Europe’s ability to respond effectively to global challenges. With the United States increasingly focused on domestic issues and shifting its attention away from Europe, the continent may find itself exposed to geopolitical risks. In the absence of a coherent European strategy, populist leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could exploit Europe’s weaknesses, further undermining the region’s influence on the global stage.

Germany’s failure to address its internal divisions could result in a Europe that is fragmented, weakened and increasingly susceptible to external pressures. As the continent grapples with an aging population, economic stagnation and rising political extremism, the prospect of a more cohesive EU seems increasingly unlikely.

A long road ahead

Germany’s political future is uncertain, with deep divisions in society and a lack of consensus on key issues. The rise of the AfD and the CDU’s shift toward the far-right reflect the growing dissatisfaction with the political establishment and the challenges facing Germany in the 21st century. As the country grapples with economic stagnation, immigration concerns and a fractured political system, the path forward will require difficult compromises and painful reforms. Without a strong and unified government, Germany risks losing its leadership role in Europe, leaving the continent vulnerable to external threats and internal disarray. The coming years will be critical in determining whether Germany can overcome its political paralysis and reclaim its position as a stable and effective force in Europe and the world.

