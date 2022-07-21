Join Haruko Satoh on a three-part series exploring the impact of the war in Ukraine in Asia.

Haruko is Co-Director of the IAFOR Research Centre, Osaka School of International Public Policy.

This podcast series is part of the IRC project “Peace & Human Security in Asia; Towards a Meaningful Japan-Korea Partnership” and is sponsored by the Korea Foundation.

In this episode, Haruko is joined by Bryce Wakefield, Executive Director of Australian Institute of International Affairs, and Jaewaoo Choo, Professor of Chinese foreign policy in the Department of Chinese Studies at Kyung Hee University, Korea.