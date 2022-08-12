Arab Digest editor William Law’s guest is the editor-in-chief of The International Interest, Sami Hamdi. Sami looks beyond the headlines in the Western media about that fist bump. He argues instead that US President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had almost nothing to do with human rights and was much more about Biden’s own domestic political challenges, his efforts to reinforce relations with Israel and the attempt to keep alive his hopes for a deal with Iran.