Joe Biden’s Saudi Arabia Visit to Meet Mohammad bin Salman
Arab Digest is a partner of Fair Observer that produces some of the best content on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This podcast argues that the US president came to Saudi Arabia because of domestic political reasons, Israeli pressure and his hopes to keep the Iran deal alive.
Arab Digest editor William Law’s guest is the editor-in-chief of The International Interest, Sami Hamdi. Sami looks beyond the headlines in the Western media about that fist bump. He argues instead that US President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had almost nothing to do with human rights and was much more about Biden’s own domestic political challenges, his efforts to reinforce relations with Israel and the attempt to keep alive his hopes for a deal with Iran.