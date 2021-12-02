As for the rest of Europe, the Central European and Danube region have a long way to go before reaching climate-neutral policies. But concrete projects and activities are trying to make this change.

Such is the case with the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail that aims to promote new types of green and regional tourism. The cycling trail follows the natural meanders of the rivers Mura, Drava and Danube while connecting five countries spanning over 1,250 kilometers.

In this episode, Emma Hontebeyrie is joined by Urska Dolinar, the founder and managing director of Iskriva, the Institute for Development of Local Potential, and the leading partner of the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail project.

“Central Europe Explained” (CEE) is a podcast series produced by the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM), powered by Erste Group. Credits: hosted and produced by Emma Hontebeyrie.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe.]

