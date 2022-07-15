Arab Digest editor William Law’s guest this week is the Egyptian political analyst and commentator Maged Mandour. Their conversation deals with Egypt’s growing economic crisis and how President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is managing it. He may believe that with good friends in the neighbourhood, among them Israel, he has time to spend his way out of economic collapse. But the military-economic dictatorship he has assiduously built leaves him less and less room in which to manoeuvre.

