Arab Digest editor William Law is joined by Lina al-Hathloul, a women’s rights activist. They talk about the fight for freedom for Lina’s sister, Loujain al-Hathloul, whose crime was to lead the struggle for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, including the right to drive.

Loujain was seized in the United Arab Emirates and turned over to Saudi authorities. She was imprisoned and tortured before being released in 2021 but with severe restrictions, including a travel ban.

