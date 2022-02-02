Kathleen Belew, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, joins “Right Rising” to discuss her new co-edited book, “A Field Guide to White Supremacy,” the definitive guide for understanding and opposing white supremacy in America.

Along with host Augusta Dell’Omo, Belew puts the events of January 6, 2021, in a larger historical perspective, examines various iterations of white supremacy in the United States, and recounts how white supremacist ideas move from the fringe into the mainstream. She concludes with some recommendations for how everyday observers concerned about the far right can help stem the tide of this movement in the US.

*[Fair Observer is a media partner of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right. Click here for a full list of episodes. This episode first aired on January 6, 2022.]

