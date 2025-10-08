Unlocking the Longevity Dividend for Growth and Resilience

For much of the post-war era, economic analysis of population aging has focused overwhelmingly on its downsides. The dominant framing, especially in aging advanced economies like Japan, Italy and Germany, has been one of demographic doom. Many people frequently cast falling fertility rates, rising life expectancy and inverted population pyramids as existential threats to economic growth, fiscal solvency and societal dynamism. This deterministic narrative posits a future of too few workers supporting too many retirees, with escalating burdens on public pension systems, healthcare and intergenerational equity. Governments receive warnings of collapsing labor markets, declining productivity and irreversible economic stagnation.

However, this framing, while not wholly without basis, is ultimately incomplete and outdated. It ignores both the changing nature of aging and the vast adaptive capacity of institutions, individuals and markets. As empirical evidence accumulates, a more optimistic counter-narrative emerges — one in which longer lives, better health at older ages and rising educational attainment among older cohorts unlock new economic potential. This is the essence of the longevity dividend: a window of opportunity where demographic change becomes a driver of renewal, rather than decline.

For example, in the European Union, more than 90% of net employment growth in the past decade was generated by workers aged 50 and above. In Japan, where the median age exceeds 48, older cohorts are now a primary driver of GDP growth. These trends underscore a critical point: Aging populations are not necessarily shrinking productive populations. With the right investments, institutional redesign and regulatory flexibility, the economic contributions of older individuals can be extended, diversified and even deepened.

Rethinking dependency: from burden to adaptation strategy

Most public policy responses to demographic aging today remain anchored in a framework of dependency. Policymakers scramble to shore up old-age support systems through three conventional levers: raising retirement ages, incentivizing childbirth and expanding immigration. Each faces steep political, economic or social resistance. Raising the retirement age provokes popular backlash, particularly when unaccompanied by workplace reform. Fertility incentives have failed in many countries — South Korea, for instance, spends over 2% of GDP on family subsidies with little reversal in birth trends. Immigration, while economically effective in some settings, is politically fraught and socially complex.

What unites these strategies is their reactive posture. They seek to preserve 20th-century social models built for younger, growing populations in a 21st-century world of demographic maturity. They treat aging as a problem to be reversed or slowed, not as a condition to which society should strategically adapt.

This is a missed opportunity. Rather than simply adjusting age ratios, forward-thinking societies should invest in capabilities across the life course. That includes designing systems that maintain health, skills, productivity and social engagement well into the eighth and ninth decades of life.

This adaptation framework necessitates new thinking about human capital, retirement and the meaning of “working age.” It asks not how to reduce the size of the retired population, but how to expand the definition of economically active life. This is not wishful thinking; health-adjusted life expectancy at age 65 has increased by over four years in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries since 2000, and surveys consistently show rising willingness among older adults to continue working if meaningful and flexible options exist. The key lies in reforming systems to support those aspirations.

Investing across the life course

To realize the full longevity dividend, societies must shift to a life-course investment paradigm. Such an approach requires major realignments in three areas: health systems, education and training, and labor market policy.

First, health systems must move away from their current focus on acute, episodic care toward preventive and integrated models suited for the chronic conditions associated with aging. For instance, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders now constitute the largest cost burdens for health systems in advanced economies. Yet many of these costs are avoidable. A 20% reduction in chronic disease among people aged 50–64 in the United Kingdom, for example, would raise the GDP by 1.5% within a decade and significantly reduce National Health Service expenditure. Public health spending needs to reflect this cost-benefit logic.

Investments in personalized preventive care, early detection via AI diagnostics and scalable digital health infrastructure offer a path toward both healthier populations and lower long-term costs.

Second, human capital investments must extend far beyond childhood and early adulthood. As careers stretch across 50 years or more, mid- and late-career reskilling becomes critical. In the EU, less than 11% of adults aged 55–64 engage in job-related training. Closing this gap requires targeted subsidies, employer incentives and national lifelong learning strategies.

Successful models include Singapore’s SkillsFuture program and France’s Compte Personnel de Formation, which allocate individual training accounts that accrue over the career and are portable across jobs.

Third, labor markets must evolve to accommodate diverse aging trajectories. It is essential that they implement policies supporting phased retirement, flexible scheduling, ergonomic job redesign and anti-age discrimination. In Japan, roughly 80% of firms now offer continued employment to allow employees to voluntarily work past the mandatory retirement age. These practices promote continuity, mentorship and institutional knowledge retention, which are especially valuable in aging-intensive sectors like healthcare, education and manufacturing.

Productivity, innovation and financial adaptation in aging societies

A common concern is that population aging will dampen innovation. Aging, it is feared, reduces the number of entrepreneurs, inventors and scientists, shrinking the pool of “idea producers” essential for growth. But this concern, while intuitive, is not well-supported by empirical data. Cognitive aging is highly variable, and so-called crystallized intelligence — comprising skills, experience and judgment — tends to improve with age and often compensates for declines in fluid intelligence — a person’s ability to reason and problem solve, not reliant on past experience. Notably, American economist Charles I. Jones highlights how fertility decline reduces the raw number of idea producers, but higher educational attainment and health-adjusted productivity can offset this effect.

The implication is that quality now matters more than quantity. Countries with strong human capital development — Finland, Singapore and parts of the Netherlands — are already demonstrating how smaller but better-prepared populations can maintain or even improve growth performance. The key lies in policies that sustain productivity throughout longer working lives, especially among older cohorts.

Beyond labor productivity, the economics of aging also require a fundamental rethinking of financial systems. Traditional retirement planning models, which assume linear careers ending at age 65 and wealth decumulation over 15–20 years, are no longer viable. People increasingly live to age 90 or beyond, face more complex career transitions and engage in informal care work mid-life. Public pensions must become more dynamic and portable.

Private savings vehicles need to support smoother transitions between accumulation and decumulation. Sidecar savings accounts, which combine emergency funds with long-term retirement savings in a single vehicle, offer one promising example.

Moreover, financing healthy aging requires innovation in public investment models. Social impact bonds and outcome-based contracts can fund prevention and healthy aging programs, with returns recouped through downstream savings in healthcare and welfare. Aging societies must become more agile in matching long-term investment needs with long-horizon capital.

Demographics, geopolitics and strategic sovereignty

Aging is not merely a domestic policy challenge — it is a geostrategic variable. The demographic transformation unfolding in the 21st century will reshape power balances, labor flows, capital markets and international governance. Nations that fail to adapt to aging will face fiscal stress, lower growth and reduced international leverage. But those that master longevity policy may gain strategic advantages.

The global divergence is already visible. The United States and Canada maintain demographic stability through immigration and higher fertility among minority populations. Japan and much of Europe face decline but possess institutional maturity and technological edge. China, on the other hand, confronts a severe demographic cliff, compounded by a weak social safety net and regional inequality. By 2040, its working-age population will have declined by nearly 150 million; this poses profound risks to its growth model and geopolitical ambition.

In contrast, the rise of longevity economies offers new strategic possibilities. Nations that design inclusive, age-friendly systems will harness the talent and experience of their older citizens. Automation, AI and robotics will further erode the advantage of population scale in military and economic competition. Sovereignty in the 21st century will depend less on population quantity and more on the health, cohesion and adaptability of a society’s human capital stock.

A comprehensive longevity strategy thus becomes both an economic and geopolitical imperative. Policymakers must align their health, education, urban and labor systems with the emerging realities of aging. This includes investing in age-friendly infrastructure, digital literacy for older adults and inclusive cities where mobility, community and care are embedded into urban design.

Monetary policy in an aging economy

Demographic change profoundly reshapes the landscape in which monetary policy operates. As populations age, central banks face a fundamentally altered macroeconomic environment — characterized by slower labor force growth, changing consumption and saving patterns and shifts in the natural rate of interest, or r-star. These trends not only affect the potency and transmission channels of monetary policy but also demand a reevaluation of long-standing assumptions about inflation dynamics, full employment and policy neutrality.

One of the most notable macroeconomic consequences of aging is the structural decline in real interest rates. An older population, with a higher propensity to save and a lower marginal propensity to consume, exerts persistent downward pressure on the natural rate of interest. Empirical studies suggest that in advanced economies, aging alone may have contributed between 50 to 100 basis points to the decline in r-star since the early 1990s. For central banks, this implies that conventional monetary space is narrower, rendering the zero lower bound more binding and increasing the frequency and duration of unconventional monetary interventions.

Moreover, the inflationary process itself is altered in an aging society. Traditional Phillips Curve relationships weaken when labor force growth stalls and consumption is increasingly driven by older, more income-stable households. In Japan, the most demographically advanced economy, inflation has remained stubbornly low despite ultra-loose monetary policy for over two decades. Some studies attribute this partly to demographic effects — older populations tend to have lower inflation expectations and exert muted wage pressure due to diminished bargaining power and a greater reliance on fixed incomes.

These dynamics require a more nuanced approach to monetary targeting and transmission. In aging economies, forward guidance and asset purchases become more central to monetary policy implementation. However, their distributive effects must be carefully considered. For example, prolonged low interest rates benefit debtors and asset holders but may harm retirees dependent on fixed-income savings.

To maintain effectiveness and legitimacy, central banks must evolve alongside demographic realities. First, they should incorporate demographic variables more systematically into their forecasting models and policy rules. This includes accounting for age-dependent saving and consumption behavior, labor force participation trends and sector-specific price dynamics (e.g., healthcare and elder services inflation). Second, monetary policy should increasingly coordinate with fiscal and structural reforms aimed at unlocking the longevity dividend. For instance, monetary easing may be more effective when coupled with public investment in aging-related health infrastructure, digital inclusion or adult retraining, enhancing both short-term multipliers and long-run potential output.

Finally, central banks can play a more active role in promoting financial system adaptation to longevity. This includes encouraging the development of long-duration financial instruments, supporting pension fund reform to accommodate decumulation risks and ensuring financial stability in light of aging-driven asset reallocations (e.g., shifts from equities to bonds or real estate). For example, pension reforms in countries like Canada, through the Canada Pension Plan Investments model, or the Netherlands’ new Future Pensions Act, reflect the need for long-duration instruments that support both accumulation and decumulation in an era of longevity.

Seizing the longevity dividend for resilient growth

Population aging is a defining megatrend of the 21st century — but it need not be a harbinger of decline. The economic discourse must move beyond outdated tropes of dependency and burden. Aging, when coupled with the right policy architecture, unlocks a longevity dividend that encompasses longer, healthier and more productive lives. This dividend is not automatic — it requires proactive investment, institutional reform and an inclusive vision of human potential across the life course.

In a world where productivity and resilience are more critical than sheer population size, the future belongs to those who adapt. Nations that treat aging as an opportunity, not a threat, will secure not only economic vitality but also social cohesion, political stability and strategic autonomy. The age of longevity is here. It is time to redesign our economies and societies to thrive in it.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

