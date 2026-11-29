Imagine owning an investment that can change hands on Saturday night, but cannot be redeemed for a bank balance until Monday. The software behind this transaction may be working perfectly. The difficulty is turning the investment into money to pay a bill. This gap matters for tokenization: representing assets, such as fund shares or bank deposits, as digital tokens on a programmable ledger, a shared record whose software can automate transfers.

The relevance of tokenization extends beyond cryptocurrency trading. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) reports that Project Agorá, a public-private initiative exploring tokenization, conducted real-value cross-border payment tests in July using tokenized central bank reserves and commercial bank deposits. This was a controlled prototype, not the launch of a finished global payment network.

An easier transfer is not a guaranteed sale

An investor can obtain cash by selling an asset to another buyer, redeeming a claim with its issuer under agreed terms or borrowing against collateral. Each route requires something different: a willing buyer, an enforceable redemption right or an available lender. None follows automatically from the ability to transfer a token.

The Financial Stability Board’s October 2024 assessment identified potential mismatches between token liquidity and the assets behind them. Promising rapid redemption against slow-moving assets can reproduce familiar financial pressures. Recording a loan on a new ledger does not make it mature earlier.

A tokenized market may still attract new buyers by lowering transaction costs or offering smaller investment denominations. But easier access is not a commitment to buy. If many holders want to sell together, the market still needs someone willing to take the other side at an acceptable price.

Faster settlement can require earlier funding

The distinction matters for atomic settlement, which links the parts of a transaction so that all complete or none do. In an asset-for-money exchange, it prevents a party from delivering without receiving the agreed payment. It does not provide the money the buyer needs to complete the exchange.

A 2024 report from the BIS and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures explains the trade-off. Settling transactions individually and immediately can require more liquidity than netting, which offsets obligations. Faster settlement can also release funds for earlier reuse. The outcome depends on the design.

Consider a hypothetical firm purchasing securities for $10 million and selling others for $9 million. Assume the cash obligations qualify for netting in the same currency and clearing arrangement, with matching settlement dates. Ignoring fees and collateral requirements, the firm owes a net cash payment of $1 million.

Now, remove netting and require the purchase to settle before the sale. The firm may need $10 million upfront, although its eventual net cash outflow remains $1 million. The difference is a temporary funding requirement, not an investment loss. Receiving sale proceeds first or obtaining intraday credit would change the calculation.

Tokenization does not require that second design. Nor does atomic settlement necessarily mean immediate settlement. The example shows why reducing one risk can demand more cash at a particular moment.

The weekend test

Return to the weekend investor, now a company holding tokens representing fund shares. Its supplier requires payment in a bank deposit, but the fund processes redemptions only on business days. The company could seek a buyer, borrow against the tokens or wait. Continuous transferability alone does not resolve its deadline.

An intermediary could advance bank money immediately and collect the redemption proceeds later. That service depends on the intermediary’s cash, credit capacity and contractual commitment. The timing gap has been financed, not removed. A facility available only at the intermediary’s discretion offers less certainty than committed funding.

Accepting another token instead raises a further question: what claim does it represent? In an April 2026 IMF Note, Tobias Adrian distinguishes tokenized bank deposits from stablecoins, cryptoassets designed to maintain a stable value relative to a reference asset, such as a currency. For reserve-backed stablecoins, conversion at face value depends on reserve quality, market liquidity and the issuer’s ability to process redemptions. A common currency denomination does not make different issuers’ promises identical.

Agorá’s testing arrangements illustrate these operational connections. Transactions occurred in predefined intraday windows. After settlement, token redemptions required issuer approval and transfers through underlying external systems. Those choices do not show that continuous operation is impossible. They show why a platform’s capabilities and a complete operating service must be assessed separately.

Liquidity must reach the right place

For a corporate treasurer, the question is not simply how much money the firm holds. It is which balances can meet which obligations before which deadline. Adrian’s analysis identifies fragmentation as a risk when platforms cannot readily exchange assets or settlement money.

Suppose a firm holds enough funds overall, but its balance sits on a platform that cannot transfer them immediately to the one where payment is due. Until it moves or replaces those funds, the firm has a cash-flow problem despite its aggregate resources. Geographic diversity alone does not remove that dependency if the same conversion provider serves several platforms.

A useful stress test would combine an unavailable conversion channel, an urgent payment and a reduced credit line. It would distinguish committed funding from discretionary help, and a redemption right from the ability to exercise it in time. The result would identify who supplies cash when ordinary arrangements fail.

Tokenized markets are not necessarily less resilient than existing ones. A well-designed system can remove delays and release cash tied up in settlement. But its benefits must survive the full journey from transferring an asset to meeting a payment deadline. Tokenization can change how a claim moves. It cannot, by itself, ensure that someone will turn that claim into money when it is needed.

[Andrew Litz edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.