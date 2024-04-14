Short Story: “The Guru”

One of the key aspects of the student–guru relationship is service, and I’ve always found that idea a bit strange. I used to cringe when I heard tales of devotees scrubbing floorboards or giving massages while the guru refuses even to acknowledge them.

But with my guru, it makes perfect sense. I am more than happy to attend to her every need, and so too is my wife. Since she started living with us, she’s not done a single thing for herself. And not once have we felt put out by this situation.

She never says thank you. It doesn’t even occur to her.

Because she doesn’t see us or herself as people. Everything is just the next sensation, rising and falling. Rising and falling. She sees the world as it really is.

This morning, she’s spat at me, poked me in the eye, screamed in my face. And it didn’t bother her even slightly. It didn’t bother me either.

We’re happy to serve. Night or day, it doesn’t matter. She can wake us up at 2 AM if she so wishes, and she often does. We’ll comfort her, sing to her, bathe her. Whatever she needs, we will do it.

The feeding, of course, is done by my wife. But I change most of the nappies.