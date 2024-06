Short Story: “Silly Old Trick”

And when I get to that age, I can only imagine things will feel very different. I’ll have so many memories. I’ll know my grandchildren’s names for one thing. I’ll have lived a full life and I might well be ready to go.

Only, the trouble is, when I woke up this morning, after I’d come to, that essence of old man, all the achiness and fogginess, it was particularly strong. I could feel the bend in my spine, like they were using it to make a handle on a wicker basket. My skin was papery and my gums were like chicken livers.