Vice President J.D. Vance Disregards Greenland’s Right to Self-Rule

US Vice President J.D. Vance recently visited Greenland and made several troubling statements along the lines of “America needs Greenland” and “Greenland must be protected.” He added — somewhat cryptically — that this is what US President Donald Trump wants, “so it must be done.” The rhetoric was elliptical. The logic was elusive. The diplomatic finesse was, shall we say, minimaliste.

One cannot help but raise an eyebrow at these remarks. Greenland is not an unclaimed wilderness. It is an autonomous nation within the Kingdom of Denmark. It has its own government and a clearly defined relationship with Copenhagen. The notion that the US might take it — by purchase or through protection — raises more than legal questions. It reveals, once again, a disregard for international law and the principle of self-determination.

What drives this renewed American interest? Likely a convergence of strategic appetites. Melting ice has opened Arctic sea routes. Greenland holds untapped mineral resources. Washington may also want to block Russian activity in the High North. The region looks to US eyes like a grand chessboard.

But beneath the strategy lies something more disturbing: mépris — a casual contempt for existing norms and alliances. The suggestion that Denmark has failed to protect Greenland is not only unfounded. It is diplomatically coarse. It reflects a broader tendency in this administration to treat sovereignty as negotiable and diplomacy as theater.

A Danish diplomat recently addressed these tensions with calm precision. One might say the contrast speaks volumes. Where Copenhagen offers continuity and respect, Washington offers spectacle and improvisation.

One can only hope that the people of Greenland — and their right to chart their own future — will not become collateral in someone else’s imperial dream.

The views expressed in this article/video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Fair Observer’s editorial policy.