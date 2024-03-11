Short Story: “Making You Feel Better”

Something to consider when reading/listening: Assuming your level of happiness remained the same, would you rather live in a world where everyone was happier than you or a world where you were happier than everyone else?

You wouldn’t recognize me but you have seen me. You’ve seen me many times.

The day your partner left you.

When you were fired from your job.

The time you felt like you couldn’t go on.

I’ve been there for several of your hangovers. And those times when you just feel bad for no reason.

There you are, walking along, lost in your internal inferno and bam, you see me. And you feel instantly better.