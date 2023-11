Short Story: “Losing The Plot”

And then, I don’t know, the elite, or whoever they were, they found a way of closing the doors, of locking the understanding away. They took it from the billions who were about to grasp it, and they took it from me too. And they locked me up, for a week, in a psychiatric facility.

Over the course of that week, I realized that what I thought was telepathic communication was actually just my own mind speaking to itself in different voices, brought on by the fact I’d got way too invested in the Brexit referendum and hadn’t slept since I cast my vote nearly ten days earlier.