Short Story: “It Might as Well Be”

Something to consider when reading/listening: If a message is true, does it matter if the messenger is dishonest?

The invitation was from Nathan Norrie, asking me to run a retreat for him and his colleagues at his country mansion. I’ve met some deep thinkers in my time. And I’ve met some kind, compassionate souls. Nathan Norrie is neither of these things. We were at university together, where his only concern was being stronger, better looking, funnier, more successful, a better drinker than everyone else. Life was a competition and he was determined to win.