Short Story: “Iguana”

“Annie if you do that, you’ll go to jail. You will, it’s a historic artifact, it’s worth a lot of money and it’s not your property. And I will have to report it to the police. And they will send you to jail. I mean it. And you can read as many books as you like, or escape into as many dreams, but you would always come back to that jail. There’s nothing you’d be able to do about it. The cold and the loneliness and complete separation from the rest of the world. You’d be trapped there. Locked up and they’d throw away the key.”

I was watching her hand. Watching the book. Weighing up whether or not I should pounce and try and dash it away from her. I didn’t notice her lip quivering or her eyes filling with tears.